Older, stronger Trilli and Munster have high hopes

MUNSTER — Penn pushed Munster around in last year’s Class 4A regional game – at least that’s how Mustangs senior Brandon Trilli remembers it.

So he and his Munster teammates spent the offseason getting bigger and stronger. Trilli said he put on about seven or eight pounds of good weight.

“You could tell that Penn was just bigger than us. We just wanted to come back as a bigger and stronger team so we could prepare for those bigger players we play against,” Trilli said. “This year, I’ll be playing big again with a lot of those football players who are huge and strong. I wanted to be able to withstand all of that.”

Even without the added bulk, Trilli led the area in scoring as a junior with 21.6 points per game while also grabbing 7.5 rebounds. He was an Indiana Junior All Star, a member of the IBCA Supreme 15 first team and first-team all area.

That came despite needing some time to adjust to a new environment after moving to the area from Phoenix before the school year.

“I’m close with all of these guys now. Last year, I was trying to gain my ground. I feel a lot more comfortable playing with the coaches, with the team, with everything,” Trilli said.

Trilli will be on the move again in a few months. He’ll head to Division II Northern Michigan University to play his college ball. He’s familiar with the school because a family friend lives near the campus. He actually grew up sneaking into the gym.

Wildcats coaches offered him a scholarship at an AAU tournament over the summer and it didn’t take him long to commit.

“It’s a small town and everybody knows everybody. I’d just walk into the facilities and I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” he said. “Ever since they offered, it’s just felt like where I wanted to be.”

There’s still some unfinished business in Munster, though.

The Mustangs were 22-5 last season before advancing to that regional game in Michigan City. It was the 12th time coach Mike Hackett led Munster to 20 or more wins.

Four starters return, including Trilli and juniors David Cundiff, Nolan Kinsella and Jermaine Coney. Hackett already sees them blossoming from what was an inexperienced group a year ago into a physically and mentally stronger one.

“They’ve been through a bunch of the wars and you can see it,” Hackett said. “It’s confidence. They know what to expect. Last year, all of that was new to them. Now they feel like they’re supposed to be there. They’ve seen this before.”

Trilli and Cundiff, in particular, have developed a chemistry.

“They’re both going to have terrific years,” Hackett said. “I know what I’m getting from Dave and what I’m getting from Brandon. We think Jermaine and Nolan are really going to pick up their production, though.”

The key loss is Sean Kimble, who Hackett thinks was the team’s best perimeter defender. He almost never came off the floor. There are a few different guys vying for that role this year.

Trilli said Kimble was Munster’s vocal leader, too. He’s trying to fill that void.

“We’re trying to get somebody to step in and pick up what we’re losing from Sean,” Hackett said.

The goal is to win another Northwest Crossroads Conference title, win a sectional trophy and then get back to the regional and maybe play beyond it. Munster has the advantage of hosting the sectional but hasn’t been to a semistate since 2011.

“This is my senior year. I want to do everything I can to make sure I can be a Mustang for as long as possible,” Trilli said.