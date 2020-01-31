Opperman, Valpo hold off Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman sat CJ Opperman down a little while ago and had a nice chat with his athletic swingman.

"I challenged him two weeks ago and asked him what he wants to accomplish while he's here," Coolman said.

The challenge was answered by Opperman, who got off to a blazing hot start in Times No. 8 Valpo's 55-52 Duneland Athletic Conference win over Merrillville on Friday night.

The Vikings senior hit five of his first six shots from the field and added a couple free throws en route to 14 first-quarter points, an amount that matched Merrillville's team total for the frame.

"It all starts in practice every day and my team did a good job of feeding me the ball," said Opperman, who recorded a team-high 18 points to go along with seven boards. "I think we're playing our best basketball right now and getting off to a good start was definitely a confidence booster."

Valparaiso (11-6, 3-1) took a 10-point lead into the half and kept Merrillville star Keon Thompson Jr. to just eight first-half points.

Vikings senior forward Cooper Jones said knowing where Thompson Jr. was at all times was his team's strategy going into the game.