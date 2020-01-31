Opperman, Valpo hold off Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman sat CJ Opperman down a little while ago and had a nice chat with his athletic swingman.
"I challenged him two weeks ago and asked him what he wants to accomplish while he's here," Coolman said.
The challenge was answered by Opperman, who got off to a blazing hot start in Times No. 8 Valpo's 55-52 Duneland Athletic Conference win over Merrillville on Friday night.
The Vikings senior hit five of his first six shots from the field and added a couple free throws en route to 14 first-quarter points, an amount that matched Merrillville's team total for the frame.
"It all starts in practice every day and my team did a good job of feeding me the ball," said Opperman, who recorded a team-high 18 points to go along with seven boards. "I think we're playing our best basketball right now and getting off to a good start was definitely a confidence booster."
Valparaiso (11-6, 3-1) took a 10-point lead into the half and kept Merrillville star Keon Thompson Jr. to just eight first-half points.
Vikings senior forward Cooper Jones said knowing where Thompson Jr. was at all times was his team's strategy going into the game.
"We knew he was gonna get 20, we just didn't want him to get 30," said Jones, who finished with nine points and 14 rebounds. "(Valpo junior guard) Colton (Jones) did a great job on Keon tonight and we all tried as five to stop the ball."
Thompson, who had 23 on the night to lead all scorers, was the only player to score in double figures for Merrillville (6-9, 2-2).
"You're not a D-1 player until you get offered a scholarship and he's a D-1 player," Coolman said of Thompson. "I'm impressed with his skill and composure and it's not good that we have to play him for another year."
Even though he had 23, it was a frustrating night for the Pirates offensively, as every mini-run they went on was answered by one from Valpo.
The Pirates cut the lead down to four after the third, but the the Vikings opened the fourth on a 6-0 run. With 1:49 remaining, the lead was chopped to 49-46, but the Pirates missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
Valpo, who has won five of its last seven, hit all but one of its free throws down the stretch.
Coolman has 195 career wins and said he's not thinking about the 200 mark.
"I just wanna win the next game," Coolman said. "The whole focus of the team overcoming adversity and playing hard means way more than any milestone."
Merrillville junior guard Juwan Bandy added eight points for Merrillville.