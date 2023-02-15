HAMMOND — None of them even touched rim.

Hammond Central senior Vynce Overshawn made four first-quarter 3-pointers on Tuesday in a 54-49 win over Lake Central. He scored all of his game-high 14 points in the opening frame. Every shot looked pure and easy.

“I was definitely feeling it. My teammates were hitting me. I was wide open and I was knocking them down,” Overshawn said. “All of them happened to be all net. I was feeling perfect.”

That's the way it's been for the Wolves. Somebody's felt it almost every night. Overshawn’s been one of the team's best bucket getters down the stretch, turning in double-digit points six times in the last nine games. He hit four or more 3-pointers five times.

That comes after a struggle shooting early in the year. After scoring 14 in the season opener against Chicago Farragut, Overshawn lost his shot for about a month.

“I’m kind of getting back on at the end of the year here,” he said. “It’s my last year. I’m not trying to get my season ended early in sectionals. I got to stay on point.”

As a team, Hammond Central has big postseason hopes, too. It’s ranked No. 4 in both the Class 4A Associated Press poll and the overall coaches poll.

The Wolves are 20-1, with wins against several of the top teams in the Region. The victory over Lake Central brings the Wolves’ record to 5-0 against the Duneland Athletic Conference, generally considered to be the area’s best league annually. Last week they beat Chesterton 76-69, leading that game for the duration. They’ll finish the season with another DAC team on Feb. 24 at Valparaiso.

Hammond Central’s schedule is also loaded with talented teams from across state lines. The Wolves have wins against several teams from Chicago and the south suburbs, as well as against Detroit Western. The only loss was to Whitney Young at the Proviso West holiday tournament.

The slate was designed to prepare a team that Wolves brass knew would be talented and experienced for a tournament run.

“It’s an honor to coach these veterans, these kids,” Wolves assistant coach Jermaine Boyette said. “These are pressure moments and if you don’t stay in that moment, it could turn around.”

Coach Larry Moore Jr. missed Tuesday’s game after being assessed a pair of technical fouls in a previous game.

The success Hammond Central is having brings with it a bullseye. Overshawn said he could feel that energy from Lake Central.

“Every team is going to try to come for the No. 1 team in the Region,” he said. “We come with that mindset that everybody’s coming to take our head off. We got to stay locked in, make the nice play, play great defense and win the game.”

The Indians pushed the Wolves, grabbing the lead at multiple points in the second half. Lake Central held a Hammond offense to 16 points fewer than its season average coming into the game. Boyette said that was as much about what Hammond Central wasn’t doing as it was about what the Indians were doing.

The teams are potential opponents in Sectional 1 at Munster. Wolves coaches believe a tough game like Tuesday’s may have been exactly what their team needed before the playoffs start.

“It was one of those nights that you’ve got to just get through it,” Boyette said. “Being 20-1 comes with a lot of butterflies, a lot of understanding that you’ve never been in this moment. They have to learn to go through it. Our guys are growing up and maturing.”