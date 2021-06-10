Passionate Ethan McCammack believes in blueprint to rebuild Wheeler

McCammack takes over a program that went 2-37 over the past two seasons under Steve Baumgartner. The Bearcats have not won a postseason trophy since their 2010 Class A state championship. But McCammack has a vision to turn the program around.

“I think one of the big things that I emphasize is standards,” McCammack said. “Really having a high standard for everybody in the program, myself included, and then we hold ourselves to those standards. We make a lot of commitments, we get those in writing and we hold coaches (and) players to those standards, and we push to try and hit those.”

Furthermore, McCammack said the goals, which are measurable for improvements, are different than the standards, but also important.

“I think if we can do that, we’re going to start building something that is going to get Wheeler back on the right track,” he said. “Where we’re looking to improve, we’re going to put it on paper and we’re going to show kids, ‘Hey, you said you were going to do this and we’re going to hold you to it.’”