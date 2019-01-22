It’s the event that never ends.
Well, not quite. After two postponements, the Porter County Conference announced its girls and boys tournament finals will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and approximately 7 p.m., respectively at Kouts High School.
Originally slated for Saturday, the boys semifinals were pushed to Monday due to the weekend snow storm, with both finals slated for Tuesday. Deteriorating road conditions forced further postponement of the finals to Wednesday.
When the finals do take place, Hebron and South Central will face off in the girls championship, followed by Kouts and Washington Township for the boys title.
“Obviously, I’ve not been around as long as some people, but I don’t recall it ever being pushed clear back to Wednesday,” said Kouts coach Kevin Duzan, who first worked as a head coach in the league at Washington Township in 1999-2000. “PCC week, we usually get some kind of weather during this week. You just have to adjust with it and go.”
Duzan said that while the postponements have been disappointing, the boys are relatively well off. With girls sectionals starting next week and regular-season games still remaining — Hebron’s Thursday visit to Rensselaer Central will now be the second half of a back-to-back — the Hawks and Satellites are running out of time.
“You didn’t expect it to go to Wednesday,” Hebron coach Doug Godbolt said. “We’ve got to get this in (Wednesday) night, because we’d like our Friday, Saturday and Monday to prep for Boone (Grove) in the sectional. It needs to be played, and we need to get it behind us.”
Players are disappointed, according to Duzan and Godbolt, but that hasn’t dulled their excitement.
Plus, improved roads could yield a better crowd. Duzan characterized Monday’s attendance as “far greater” than what would have been the case if the semifinals had taken place on Saturday, as originally scheduled.
“From a coaching standpoint, it’s not that big a deal, but from the kids’ standpoint, I think they’re a little anxious to be out there,” Duzan said. “It was disappointing to them when I gave them the news today that we wouldn’t be playing. But certainly they understand that the opportunity is still there; it’ll just be on another day.”