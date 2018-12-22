Not since the days of Robbie Hummel and Scott Martin has Valparaiso held such a prominent position in Indiana boys basketball.
The state-wide respect the Vikings have garnered led to an invitation to the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 29 in New Castle.
The prestigious event at the country’s largest high school gym is the gem of Indiana’s many holiday tournaments. Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman put together a schedule that takes the Vikings around the state in an effort to prepare them for the postseason, and all four participating teams rank in the top 10 of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Poll. Playoffs aside, it’s the biggest stage in Indiana boys basketball — this is only Valparaiso's third-ever appearance. The Vikings are 1-3.
“It’s some recognition because of the hard work our guys have put in and the notoriety they’ve gained with last year’s success and carrying into this year,” Coolman said. “It’s gonna push us. It probably is gonna expose some of the areas that we’re weak in.”
Valparaiso has clawed its way to No. 3 in the IBCA poll and will face No. 1 and defending Class 4A state champion Warren Central in the first round at 11:45 a.m. It’s the first meeting between the two schools this century, and the Vikings will have a quick turnaround before squaring off with Center Grove or Westview that evening.
Coolman and the Vikings hope to see offbeat strategies thrown at them as teams try to neutralize Brandon Newman, much like opponents did last December at the Champions of Character Classic in Winona Lake. The greater variety of approaches Valparaiso sees now, the more prepared Coolman said his team will be in March.
“Sometimes, especially at this point in the season, you don’t even know every area you need to improve on because you haven’t seen everything yet,” Coolman said. “Obviously, we want to go down and win the games, but most importantly, we need to find out what we need to work on so that we can have a successful (Duneland Athletic Conference) season and beyond.”
Countless other tournaments litter the calendar over the next couple of weeks. Here’s a guide to some of the best.
Boys
Big Dipper Tournament
When: Dec. 26-29
Where: Rich South High School, Richton Park, Illinois
Bowman Academy, Michigan City and Hammond will trek across the border to face a trio of Richton schools. All three Region teams look like threats to make noise at sectionals, and plenty of talent will be on display in the form of Michigan City’s Rayshon Howard, Bowman Academy’s Tarik Booker and Amari Sherrod plus Hammond’s Amiri Young. Playing four games in four days should serve as good preparation for sectionals, too, when the schedule starts to condense.
“In Illinois, they play a little faster,” Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. said. “We get to play with a shot clock, which I like. So it gives us a different look, but there are also high-level teams over there.”
Highland Tournament
When: Dec. 27-29
Where: Highland
This is about as close as fans can get to a Region-only field -- seven of eight teams call Northwest Indiana home. Munster looks like the favorite, but Griffith and Whiting are two solid Greater South Shore Conference teams and Lake Central has dangerous 3-point shooters. Morton and host Highland look like underdogs, while South Bend Washington is the wild card.
Noblesville Tournament
When: Dec. 27-28
Where: Noblesville
Andrean, Chesterton and Crown Point will face high-level Indianapolis talent at this tourney with four games in two days. The Trojans, in particular, could assert themselves as state-wide contenders with a good performance but they have a huge test in the first round against Lawrence Central, which received votes in the latest boys state poll.
“Their strength of schedule is top five in the state, and ours is deep into the 200’s right now, Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “They’re by far the best team we’ve faced. … You kind of go through it, then you come back and evaluate some things and just continue to try to get better.”
Hoosier Gym Tournament
When: Dec. 28-29
Where: Knightstown
Wheeler, Hobart, Kankakee Valley and Lake Station will link up for a six-team tournament at Knightstown’s famed "Hoosiers" gym. Lake Station is off to one of the better starts among Region 2A teams and will hope to continue its momentum, and the Eagles will see a fresh opponent when they take on South Side from Pennsylvania.
“It’s definitely different than anything else that we play in — everything from the double back-court line to the tiny locker rooms” Lake Station coach Bob Burke said. “It’s a whole different world when you’re three hours away from home, especially for kids from our school where some of them don’t get the opportunity to go do something like this. I definitely think it’s gonna bring us closer together as we move into the second half of the season.”
Girls
Hoops 4 Pink
When: December 26-29
Where: Bishop Noll
Bishop Noll and West Side are the only two Region teams in this field, but they’re two of the best. They’ll see top competition, too — South Bend St. Joseph is off to a hot start, and Centerville is one of the best teams in Ohio. If either Region team ends up hoisting the trophy, it would be a huge feather in Northwest Indiana basketball's cap.
Tournament organizer Greg Williams said there will be a drop box for anyone who would like to donate winter clothing and that a percentage of proceeds go to charity.
Kankakee Valley Tournament
When: Dec. 28
Where: Kankakee Valley
Marquette Catholic and Kankakee Valley could meet in the finals here in what would be one of the most anticipated games of the 2018-19 season. Sarah Martin and the Kougars could join the Blazers and Crown Point in the top tier of Region girls hoops if they take first place. The stage shouldn’t be too big for either team, as both have mentally tough seniors all over the court.
“Hopefully our experience with being in a big game will help,” Kankakee Valley coach Doug Nelson said. “The coaches like to coach and game plan, but sometimes that kind of stuff just goes out the window, and kids just need to go out there and make plays.”
Twin Lakes Tournament
When: Dec. 27-28
Where: Twin Lakes
Times No. 1 Crown Point unsurprisingly headlines this tournament, although Mount Vernon is 10-3 and could mount a challenge. Valparaiso has won four of its last six and will hope Aleah Ferngren can continue to fluster opposing guards (4.8 steals per game) -- perhaps a good performance can spark the 6-7 Vikings. For Crown Point, a young team headlined by freshman Jessica Carrothers could get its first taste of championship basketball.
"As you get the chance to play for a championship possibly on that second day, ... both teams are locked in," Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said. "It's not the same thing as playing for a regional or sectional or anything like that, but it's as close as you can get in a regular-season game. For us, a lot of our kids haven't been in that situation before."
Mishawaka Marian Tournament
When: Dec. 28-29
Where: Mishawaka Marian
Lake Central, LaPorte and Munster will head to Mishawaka, where they'll see one of the most imposing fields of any holiday tournament. Host Mishawaka Marian is 13-1, Winamac is 10-1, McCutcheon is 8-4 and LaPorte and Munster have been in and out of The Times Top 10 this season. Lake Central is off to a rough start, but Munster could use games against top teams to prepare for a tough stretch run. LaPorte is out to a 9-4 start, but star guard Riley Ott is injured, and coach Rob Walker said he's unsure when she'll return.
"We've got to keep getting better, other players filling that void — and that's a huge void to fill," Walker said. "Players are starting to re-figure their roles, and it's different when you have a player who's a 1,000-plus point scorer and gone one game, and then the next game it's, 'Hey, you guys are supposed to take those shots."
Bankers Classic
When: Dec. 28-29
Where: Northridge
Andrean, Merrillville and Portage will have to deal with Northridge and NorthWood squads that have already won 10 games each, plus an 8-4 Rushville team. Both the 59ers and Pirates are riding win streaks, and four games in two days should benefit talented Andrean sophomores Julia Schutz and Dyamond Blair. Merrillville will find out how much it has improved after its three-game losing streak in early December.