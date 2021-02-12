Quimari Peterson pops in second half in No. 2 West Side's win at No. 5 Munster

MUNSTER — Quimari Peterson is starting to look like the player West Side coach Chris Buggs always hoped he’d be.
The senior guard fueled the Times No. 2 Cougars in the second half of a 68-52 win at No. 5 Munster Friday, The game was close into the fourth quarter.
“It’s a never give up mentality. That’s what we got to have if we want to go far come playoff time,” Peterson said.
Peterson nearly tallied a triple double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Almost all of that came in the second half.
“I’m really proud that (Peterson) is starting to step up at the right time. I think these guys know that they’re seniors and there’s no more tomorrow,” coach Chris Buggs said. “They’re starting to play with desperation.”
West Side led 29-25 at the break and made its move after it. The Cougars (15-3), led by Peterson, built a lead as big as 14 in the third quarter but saw it cut to only seven with a barrage of Mustangs 3-pointers in the fourth.
Clayton Bubash and Dane Hamilton each hit one while Bryce Schaum hit two — including one on a bank.
“They were really good and we weren’t. We got killed on the boards. We turned it over too much. And we missed a bunch of free throws,” Munster coach Mike Hackett said. “You’re not going to beat many teams, let alone a really good team, like that.”
Munster was 4 for 12 from the free throw line. The Mustangs (14-4) also dealt with foul trouble for much of the first half, with Bubash, Schaum and Luka Balac spending most of the second quarter on the bench. All three are starters.
West Side wasn’t immune. Jalen Washington spent all but a few seconds in the second frame on the bench.
“We just never give up and we always hold each other accountable,” Peterson said.
The win is the fifth straight for the Cougars. That streak includes an overtime win over Class 4A No. 4 Cathedral.
“We talked a lot about how we respond on the road and I think we’ve had a lot of battle tests early this season,” Buggs said. “All of our guys work hard and we feel like we have a team. It’s never about one person on our team.”
The Mustangs will play at Chesterton Saturday.
“I told the kids this was going to be a good weekend for us. It’s like a championship weekend where you’ve got to play somebody really good on Friday and turn around and play somebody else really good on Saturday,” Hackett said. “We wanted to play well against a good team tonight and we didn’t. We’re going to have to play well tomorrow.”
Crishawn Christmas had 16 points and seven rebounds while Washington had 12 points and three blocks for West Side. Jeremiah Lovett scored 14 and Hamilton 13 for Munster.