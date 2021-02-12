Quimari Peterson pops in second half in No. 2 West Side's win at No. 5 Munster

MUNSTER — Quimari Peterson is starting to look like the player West Side coach Chris Buggs always hoped he’d be.

The senior guard fueled the Times No. 2 Cougars in the second half of a 68-52 win at No. 5 Munster Friday, The game was close into the fourth quarter.

“It’s a never give up mentality. That’s what we got to have if we want to go far come playoff time,” Peterson said.

Peterson nearly tallied a triple double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Almost all of that came in the second half.

“I’m really proud that (Peterson) is starting to step up at the right time. I think these guys know that they’re seniors and there’s no more tomorrow,” coach Chris Buggs said. “They’re starting to play with desperation.”

West Side led 29-25 at the break and made its move after it. The Cougars (15-3), led by Peterson, built a lead as big as 14 in the third quarter but saw it cut to only seven with a barrage of Mustangs 3-pointers in the fourth.

Clayton Bubash and Dane Hamilton each hit one while Bryce Schaum hit two — including one on a bank.