Quimari Peterson scores 1,000th point, leads No. 3 West Side in overtime win against No. 4 Chesterton

GARY — West Side senior guard Quimari Peterson drove to the hoop for an early bucket Friday night against Chesterton to join the school’s 1,000-point club. The game was stopped for an announcement and coach Chris Buggs presented him a basketball commemorating the achievement.

And that wasn’t even close to the highlight of Peterson’s night. That came at the other end of a thrilling victory for the Cougars.

Peterson scored the only three points of the overtime period, all in the final 51.5 seconds, to lift Times No. 3 West Side to a 43-40 overtime victory over No. 4 Chesterton.

Peterson made 1-of-2 free throws and then with 15 seconds left broke Chesterton’s full-court pressure by dribbling through it and he didn’t stop dribbling until he got to the hoop for a layup that gave the Cougars a three-point lead.

West Side defended well on the final possession, as both teams did for most of the night’s possessions, and Chesterton couldn’t get up a good shot.