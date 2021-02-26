Quimari Peterson scores 1,000th point, leads No. 3 West Side in overtime win against No. 4 Chesterton

GARY — West Side senior guard Quimari Peterson drove to the hoop for an early bucket Friday night against Chesterton to join the school’s 1,000-point club. The game was stopped for an announcement and coach Chris Buggs presented him a basketball commemorating the achievement.
And that wasn’t even close to the highlight of Peterson’s night. That came at the other end of a thrilling victory for the Cougars.
Peterson scored the only three points of the overtime period, all in the final 51.5 seconds, to lift Times No. 3 West Side to a 43-40 overtime victory over No. 4 Chesterton.
Peterson made 1-of-2 free throws and then with 15 seconds left broke Chesterton’s full-court pressure by dribbling through it and he didn’t stop dribbling until he got to the hoop for a layup that gave the Cougars a three-point lead.
West Side defended well on the final possession, as both teams did for most of the night’s possessions, and Chesterton couldn’t get up a good shot.
“I’m so proud of Quimari,” Buggs said after a spirited celebration in the home locker room. “I’ve been coaching him since seventh grade. I’m just so proud to be able to coach a player like that. He’s got a great attitude. He’s a great leader. Missed a big shot in the fourth quarter, didn’t give up on himself and the team didn’t give up. The team rallied around him. I’m really excited for our seniors, who almost rejuvenated the program and this caps off their regular season.”
Peterson returned to the lineup after missing the upset loss to Andrean with a sprained ankle. Still, the Cougars, who have played much of the season without their biggest player, Mason Nicholson, were without senior starter Chrishawn Christmas, who was "a little banged up," according to Buggs. Chesterton’s Charlie Eaton watched the game in sweats from his seat at the end of the bench, recovering from an ankle sprain.
West Side didn’t seem to miss Christmas at the beginning, racing to a 7-0 lead before encountering a drought.
Led by the relentlessly driving Travis Grayson, Chesterton erased the deficit and and took a 12-9 lead. At that point, Grayson had outscored the Cougars, 10-9. Still having trouble scoring, West Side turned up the defensive intensity and took a 17-16 lead into the second half.
Grayson scored a game-high 21 points, but with West Side doing a better job of clogging the lane in the second half, he needed to find scoring help to keep the Trojans in the game.
Reserve Owen Guest spends most of his time on the offensive end prowling on the perimeter, waiting for the defense to collapse on Grayson. Guest made a trio of 3-pointers and his nine points gave the Trojans two scorers with more than a four-point night.
West Side’s balanced scoring was led by Jalen Washington (13 points), who scored his team’s final five points of regulation. Peterson had 12 points, Billy Muldrew nine and Joshua Hardy five.
Neither team held a lead of more than three points past halftime and the third quarter ended in a 28-28 tie.
Washington hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left to give the Cougars a three-point edge and again gave them a three-point lead by hitting a pair of free throws.
Grayson didn’t let the game get away though, tying the score 40-40 with 40 seconds left in regulation, which was where it stayed until less than a minute left.
The soft-spoken Peterson downplayed being the only one who scored in overtime.
“We just had to be patient,” Peterson said of breaking the press for the final bucket. “It was fun. Helping your team get the win is always fun.”
He said he asked Buggs if he could play and was relieved when the coach gave him the thumbs-up.
Both schools are serving as hosts to 4A sectionals. West Side (17-5) faces Merrillville in the first round Wednesday. Chesterton (16-6) will play No. 2 Valparaiso on Tuesday in a rematch of a game won last week by Valpo, 49-27.
Chesterton coach Marc Urban was pleased with the effort of his team.
"These guys are fighting, they're fighting," Urban said. "Now it's turn the page and get on Valpo right now.”
As for what a tough first-round draw both Valpo and Chesterton received in having to play each other, Urban said: “It’s only a bad draw if you don’t win it.”