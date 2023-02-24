GARY — 31 wins. 10 losses.

21st Century’s postseason record reflects just how dominant the charter school has been since becoming IHSAA eligible in 2012. The Cougars have won six sectional titles in the last seven seasons and have three final four appearances including last year’s three-point overtime loss to Lafayette Central Catholic in the same span.

Now comes the chance for another run.

21st Century finished its regular season with a 76-55 win against Bishop Noll and now turns its attention to the playoffs. Senior guard Ashton Williamson scored 14 points and dished six assists. Senior guard DJ Moss scored 15 and recorded four blocks. Senior guard Quintin Floyd dropped in 13 points.

“This was a good win,” Floyd said. “It’s all about building confidence. You’ve got to build it going into sectionals.”

The Warriors (12-12) face Highland (4-19) in the opening round of Class 3A Sectional 17 at Hanover Central on Wednesday. They advanced to the regional in Class 2A a season ago but face a new crop of larger schools now in a higher class.

Junior guard Caleb Parks scored 17 and senior point guard Jaedin Reyna dropped 12 against 21st Century but the Cougars wore the Warriors down late with a constant press. The visitors got within a point late in the third quarter before the home team ran away and hid in the fourth quarter.

21st Century (17-5) will play the host Oilers (9-13) in the first round of Class 2A Sectional 33. The Class 2A No. 7 Cougars spent their first 11 seasons of IHSAA tournament eligibility in the IHSAA’s smallest class.

Not that class size has meant much to 21st Century apart from this time of year.

The Cougars’ regular season included only three games against fellow Class 2A members and just two against Class 1A programs. Nine were against Class 4A and three were against Class 3A competition with additional contests against a trio of Illinois schools and two non-IHSAA Indiana-based programs completing the schedule.

21st Century doesn’t have a conference to play in. Their slate is meant to prepare them for March.

“We know what we’ve got going into sectionals,” Floyd said. “All of those games were just about preparing us for state.”

Floyd’s been a key part of 21st Century’s success the last three years in a variety of roles. Cougar coach Larry Upshaw calls him the team’s “Swiss Army Knife” as a result of his versatility.

He’s a 1,000-point scorer who at the end of last year traded a starting spot for a bench role to improve the 21st Century second unit. This year he returned to the starting five and continues to impress his coaches with a willingness to do whatever he’s challenged with.

“He’s just so consistent,” Upshaw said. “I’ve been coaching him since the sixth grade and he’s always been that way. Just really consistent. Really hard working. He shows up every day unselfish and ready to motivate this team.”

Floyd’s own motivation is two-fold.

He wants to play college ball. Interest has come but the right fit hasn’t materialized. He’s hoping a tournament run will draw more eyes on him.

Upshaw figures some team will realize what they’re missing out on soon.

“You can’t ask for more as a coach,” Upshaw said. “Somebody is going to come get him.”

Floyd’s second major motivation is more imminent. The Cougars haven’t forgotten the sting of losing in semistate a season ago and want to get down to Indianapolis for a chance to play for the biggest trophy.

That road begins now.

“It’s all coming to an end,” Floyd said. “But it’s not how I want it yet.”

What’s left to get?

“I want a ring,” Floyd said. “I want a ring.”

PHOTOS: 21st Century hosts Bishop Noll in boys basketball