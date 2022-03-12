Quintin Floyd providing the regional spark off 21st Century bench

BOURBON — Quintin Floyd’s initial reaction was anger.

It was about a month ago when 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw approached Floyd and delivered the news that the Cougars were moving him out of his usual starting spot and onto the bench. This caught Floyd by surprise.

After all, the junior started as a sophomore — albeit on a seven-win team. He was averaging more than 15 points and 11 rebounds per game on a team that was already 16-4 and ranked No. 1 among Class A schools in the state. It struck him as odd.

But the move wasn’t about Floyd. Upshaw needed more scoring off the bench and decided Floyd would provide it. It was a tough ask, he admits, but he understood Floyd’s initial displeasure.

Floyd laughs about the whole situation now. It’s easy to with a Class A regional championship trophy in hand and a date to play Lafayette Central Catholic in the semistate next Saturday.

“At first I really didn’t want to come off the bench,” Floyd said. “I was mad about it. But it just motivated me to come out harder. My team needed me in that spot and like coach said it was the best decision for the team.”

As it turns out, it was the best decision for Floyd too. His scoring has gone up about six points per game and the wins keep rolling in. He scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Cougars’ 56-47 regional championship win against Triton after scoring 23 and securing 13 boards in their 79-64 semifinal win against North White.

“He plays better off the bench and I don’t really know why,” fellow junior guard Ashton Williamson said. “I guess he comes off the bench ready to go and just goes.”

Floyd’s since embraced it selflessly.

“He’s sacrificed for the team,” Upshaw said.

Floyd and the Cougars needed to hold on late to capture their regional title. They led Triton by as many as 16 points midway through the third quarter but the Vikings heated up late in the third and early in the fourth while 21st Century seemingly couldn’t hit any shot.

Triton pulled within four points twice in the fourth quarter. The second time was with two minutes left but shortly after they did it was Floyd answering with a layup the other way. As time wound down on the win he nodded his head emphatically and cheered with his teammates when they went to collect the trophy.

That anger he felt moving to the bench was nowhere to be found.

“This feels great,” Floyd said. “We’re making history here. I love this school. I’ve been here since seventh grade and love everything about it. I love this team, my coaches. We’re not done either.”

When 21st Century takes the floor next at semistate Floyd won’t be on it. He’ll be on the bench watching and waiting. He said he takes notes on what he sees from opposing guards early on so he can immediately come in and make an impact whether that be as a scorer or rebounder, which Upshaw says he’s “got a knack for finding the basketball” unlike anyone else in the area.

Floyd’s time on the bench will only last so long. He knows it and his opponents will too.

When he does come in, he wants to be a problem. That’s exactly what Upshaw wanted. He moved Floyd to the bench to make a run at the state tournament and now they’re just two wins away.

“He stepped up into the role we needed and you’re seeing the results of him embracing that,” Upshaw said. “That’s just a great kid.”

Game Summary

How 21st Century won: The Cougars outscored Triton 14-4 in the second quarter and began the second half with a healthy 13-point lead that ballooned to as high as 16 midway through the third quarter. The Vikings scrapped back within a couple of possessions twice late but could never close within four against a Cougar defense that refused to allow an open look in the closing minutes of the game.

Impact player: Floyd scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting while also grabbing 11 rebounds. He was a pivotal piece in 21st Century’s zone that frustrated Triton.

Quotable: “Last year we took our lumps and bruises but credit to these kids because they came in every day and worked. They locked in, studied film. They put in the work during summer. You can’t give them enough credit. They’ve got a lot going on. It’s not easy to grow up these days with basketball and school. But they pulled together.” — 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw.

Up next: 21st Century (23-4) will play Lafayette Central Catholic (19-9) for a semistate championship on Saturday. The Knights beat Liberty Christian 64-45 to win their regional title.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.