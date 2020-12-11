Reggie Abram sparks Hammond's fourth-quarter rally to down West Side

GARY — Reggie Abram got straight to the point.
“I’ve been starting varsity since my freshman year, and I just want to leave a legacy,” Abram said. “I really want to be the greatest Hammond High player ever.”
Whether that title is bestowed upon him or not, Abram is on track to become the winningest player in Wildcats history, according to coach Larry Moore Jr.
On Friday, the star senior added a 63-53 victory over West Side to his resume.
“It was a great game and it was tough, but we still won,” Abram said. “We were the better team.”
Hammond’s 5-foot-8 senior guard, who is often the shortest player on the court, scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help his team flip an 11-point fourth quarter deficit into a 10-point win.
Abram finished with 19 points, including two 3-pointers. In addition to his timely scoring, he also spearheaded a Wildcats press defense that forced several turnovers by the Cougars in the fourth quarter.
“It’s just a part of me. I’m a competitor,” Abram said of his tenacious defense. “I just want to win, and I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”
So far in his career, Abram has been a part of 59 victories at Hammond, and Moore said that winning culture is a big reason why his team was able to come back Friday. Abram and the Wildcats have been through seemingly every high and low imaginable on the court, including most recently a heartbreaking, one-point loss to No. 1 North Lawrence on Dec. 5.
Moore believes those experiences have made Hammond mentally tough.
“Reggie gets dressed to win. He doesn’t care about anything else, and you can’t teach that,” Moore said. “The area has been talking about this game for a while, and it was a big game for both sides. So for Reggie and the guys to come out and get a win, I’m happy for them because we gave one away against Lawrence North.”
If anyone was looking for a moment of redemption, though, it was Harold Woods. The senior guard, who has a scholarship offer from IUPUI, scored just two points against Lawrence North. He rebounded with 16 points in a home victory over Highland on Tuesday and stepped up even more with a game-high 29 points against West Side.
“That first game, I played like (expletive),” Woods said. “I took it really hard, so I’m just happy I could get the win and help my team.”
Woods erupted for 11 points in the fourth quarter and drained all four of his free throw attempts in that period. The senior also knocked down three 3-pointers, but Moore made sure to praise his effort on the other end of the floor as well.
“I’m ecstatic that he had 29 points because I wasn’t aware,” Moore said. “But he still played great defense, too, because when (Darrell) Reed was out, he still had to battle with a 6-9 guy (Jalen Washington), either way.”
Washington, a five-star prospect, finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Fellow 6-9 senior Mason Nicholson led the Cougars with 14 points, while Chrishawn Christmas and Quimari Peterson added nine points and eight points, respectively.
Cougars coach Chris Buggs said his team’s falter down the stretch could be used a learning experience going forward.
West Side (3-1) will have a chance to get back on track Saturday at Southport, and Hammond (2-1) will return to action Dec. 18 against Evansville North.
“We’re going to grow from this,” Buggs said. “It’s disappointing because I think they fought hard, but I just think we have to understand that we need to stay focused for 32 minutes. That’s the key.”
Gallery: Hammond at West Side
