Reggie Abram sparks Hammond's fourth-quarter rally to down West Side

Moore believes those experiences have made Hammond mentally tough.

“Reggie gets dressed to win. He doesn’t care about anything else, and you can’t teach that,” Moore said. “The area has been talking about this game for a while, and it was a big game for both sides. So for Reggie and the guys to come out and get a win, I’m happy for them because we gave one away against Lawrence North.”

If anyone was looking for a moment of redemption, though, it was Harold Woods. The senior guard, who has a scholarship offer from IUPUI, scored just two points against Lawrence North. He rebounded with 16 points in a home victory over Highland on Tuesday and stepped up even more with a game-high 29 points against West Side.

“That first game, I played like (expletive),” Woods said. “I took it really hard, so I’m just happy I could get the win and help my team.”

Woods erupted for 11 points in the fourth quarter and drained all four of his free throw attempts in that period. The senior also knocked down three 3-pointers, but Moore made sure to praise his effort on the other end of the floor as well.