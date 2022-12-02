Reggie Holloway, Bryan Ware leading new-look Lighthouse under Derek Scott

GARY — It’s a new day at Lighthouse.

The Lions have a new coach in Derek Scott. Lost to graduation are guards Shamar Mays and Davarius Stewart, who each scored 20 points per game last season. In their places are seniors Bryan Ware and Reggie Holloway, who aim to help Lighthouse to its first winning record since 2015.

The Lions say practices are both more intense and more structured this season. Monday’s session opened with line drill conditioning runs followed by defensive slides done with purpose. Over 20 players were in the gym and they were all there early.

“We go hard,” Ware said. “If you mess up, you’re going to do it right. We hold each other accountable. That’s just how it is now.”

That’s a little different than the recent past.

“It comes from coach (Scott) but we got to learn it ourselves, too,” Holloway said. “He’s pushing us but we’re pushing each other.”

The Lions are making up for lost time. Scott wasn’t hired until after the school year began, so Lighthouse didn’t play as a team this summer. Instead, Holloway and Ware got the group together for individual pickup games and workouts.

“We (were) in the gym, trying to build chemistry. We already knew what it was,” Ware said.

When Scott was officially announced as the team’s new leader, it was Holloway and Ware who immediately reached out. They said it’s just part of being a leader on the team.

Scott, a Lew Wallace graduate, was an assistant at 21st Century last year during the Cougars’ semistate run. He had a previous stop at Bowman but this is his first head coaching gig. The Lions have had three coaches in as many years. Scott said he plans to provide some stability.

He’s working with the feeder system already. Lighthouse has charter schools for younger kids in both Gary and East Chicago.

Scott’s brought Ware and Holloway, along with some of the other players, to other area games already. It’s meant as both a scouting expedition as well as just some time to spend together and bond.

“I’m trying to bring a winning mentality, a hard-working mentality,” Scott said. “I’m a community guy. I’m trying to show these guys that not everybody gave up on them.”

On the court, Ware and Holloway will need to be productive. Ware is a shooter and Holloway a natural point guard. Neither had ideal size but they’ve been playing together a long time and know how to set each other up. They believe they can be successful.

“We (were) looking up to (Mays and Stewart). They pushed us. They showed us how to do it,” Ware said. “I honestly feel like we can do it better.”

Lighthouse did win a sectional title last March, the first in school history, after a 5-12 regular season. It feels like it can build on that momentum even with all of the changes in the last nine months.

“As a whole, I feel like we ready,” Holloway said. “It’s our senior year. It’s our last ride. We got to make the most of it.”