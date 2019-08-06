Crown Point’s dream season came to a tough end last year, and it was even more deflating for Abby Stoddard.
The Bulldogs’ starting forward missed her team’s postseason run to the LaPorte Class 4A Semistate Championship due to thoracic outlet syndrome, which caused a blood flow issue in her right arm. Crown Point's 28-game winning streak was snapped by eventual state champion Hamilton Southeastern, and all Stoddard could do was watch from the bench.
She underwent surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in late January, and since returning to the court in April, Stoddard continues to reel in Division I scholarship offers following a strong AAU season. Last week, the senior received offers from Portland and Cleveland State, who join Valparaiso, Arkansas State, Purdue Fort Wayne and Southern Illinois Edwardsville on her growing list of suitors.
“It’s definitely been a long process, but it’s super exciting,” said Stoddard, who plans to make her decision in early September. “To receive the offers I have, it’s such a huge blessing. It’s just crazy. My AAU team (the Indiana Elite Thunder) plays in the Adidas Gauntlet, so there’s like 50 coaches at almost every game.”
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said he was concerned when Stoddard had to sit out the tail end of last season with what she calls a “freak injury,” and he’s pleased that the forward is back playing the game she loves.
He believes her versatility is her greatest asset and why her stock — alongside her younger sister Lilly Stoddard — continues to rise. Abby Stoddard averaged 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks last year, and with her 6-foot-1 frame, Seibert anticipates that more programs will be calling.
“At her size and length, she plays inside and outside,” Seibert said. “She’s also a tremendous 3-point shooter and plays some point-forward for us, and I think that’s the biggest thing that stands out when I talk to colleges.”
Merrillville’s Thompson lands first DI offer: Keon Thompson Jr. had a strong sophomore campaign last year, and the Merrillville guard’s steady season helped him land a scholarship offer from Miami (Ohio).
The RedHawks are the first Division I program to offer Thompson an opportunity to continue his career, and Pirates coach Bo Patton isn’t surprised. He’s known Thompson since he was in eighth grade and called him one of the most polished high school players he’s seen at this stage of their career.
“I’ve been around and coached and trained lot of good players,” said Patton, who was formerly an assistant coach at Bosco Institute. “A missed shot doesn’t affect him. A turnover doesn’t affect him. He’s a gym rat, and that’s a common theme with a good player. Keon is always willing to get in the gym and get better.”
Thompson averaged 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 55% from the field last season, and he looked to expand his game even more at the inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy last month. The junior had a chance to go toe-to-toe with other top players in the Midwest at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, including Lowell guard Christopher Mantis and Andrean forward Kyle Ross.
“It was a good experience,” Thompson said. “It was pretty cool to understand how good you are nationally.”
Marian Catholic’s Ulis chooses Iowa: Ahron Ulis is a Hawkeye.
Marian Catholic’s standout senior point guard announced his verbal commitment to Iowa on Tuesday in a Twitter video.
"As I kid, I always dreamed about playing college basketball," Ulis said in the video. "I am blessed to be in this position today thanks to hard work and countless hours in the gym."
Ulis, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 185 pounds, thanked his family, Marian Catholic coach Mike Taylor, his Meanstreets AAU program and "God for the countless blessings."
A three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, Ulis had offers from 10 Division I schools, including DePaul, New Mexico, Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois and Illinois-Chicago.
Ulis averaged 18.3 points and 4.4 rebounds last season.
