James Boyd and Robbie Weinstein

Times sports reporters James Boyd, left, and Robbie Weinstein record their podcast at the Times' office in Munster.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

On this week's installment of the Region Roundup podcast, Times sports reporters James Boyd and Robbie Weinstein discuss their early thoughts on Region basketball. Which teams have surprised, and who's standing out early?

Region Roundup is The Times' prep sports podcast. Listen on nwi.com, Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud.

Early basketball observations - Region Roundup 12/11/19

Porter County Sports Reporter

Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times. You can find the Vanderbilt University and Northwestern University grad posted up on the nearest field of play or in front of the TV.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.