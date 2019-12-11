On this week's installment of the Region Roundup podcast, Times sports reporters James Boyd and Robbie Weinstein discuss their early thoughts on Region basketball. Which teams have surprised, and who's standing out early?
Region Roundup is The Times' prep sports podcast. Listen on
nwi.com, Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud.
Your browser does not support the audio element.
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
EC Central's Leon Smith, center, gets tripped up competing for a rebound Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point's Ty Smith, left, shoots against EC Central Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point's Drew Adzia, right, loses control of the ball while being guarded by EC Central's Allen Resendez Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point coach Clint Swan communicates to his players as EC Central executes some full court pressure Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
EC Central's Dominic Ford, far right, connects for 3 Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
EC Central's Chris Okeke, left, and Crown Point's Ben Uran compete for a rebound Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point's Miles Lubbers, center, gets a layup against EC Central Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point's Ty Smith, center, shoots for 2 against EC Central Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point coach Clint Swan, center right, communicates to his team during a timeout Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point's David Brown, right, chases down a loose ball while teammate Darren Roach, center, and EC Central's James Morgan trail behind Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point's Ty Smith, left, gets a shot over EC Central's Edward Prentice IV Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
EC Central's Chris Okeke misses a dunk attempt against Crown Point Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point's Drew Adzia, far left, connects for 3 against EC Central Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point's Ben Uran, right, tries to put up a shot against EC Central Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
EC Central's Tim Pearson, left, and Crown Point's Ben Uran compete for a rebound Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
EC Central's Chris Okeke, center right, blocks a shot from Crown Point's Dylan Matusak Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point's Drew Adzia, left, is guarded by EC Central's Kaprice Cotton Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point's David Brown, far right, works the perimeter Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Crown Point's Ben Uran, center, is fouled during his layup against EC Central Tuesday in East Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: Crown Point at EC Central boys basketball
Kale Wilk, The Times
