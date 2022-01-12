Region trio named McDonald's All-American nominees

Jalen Washington isn't expected to wear the West Side uniform as a senior, but he was one of three from the Region named a McDonald's All-American nominee on Wednesday.
Washington, who underwent season-ending knee surgery in September, was one of 11 boys basketball players from Indiana listed. Crown Point's star senior duo of Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard are the two Region representatives earning the honor for girls basketball nominees.
As a junior, Washington averaged 12.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest last season, hitting 32 3-pointers for the Cougars team who reached Class 4A semistate. Ranked the 40th recruit in the country by 247 Sports' composite rankings, Washington figured to be a frontrunner for Mr. Basketball. The Region hasn’t seen a local player win the state’s top individual honor since Valparaiso's Bryce Drew in 1994.
Carrothers is committed to IUPUI while Stoddard picked Purdue and together they make up one-quarter of nominees from Indiana. The duo led the Bulldogs to the Class 4A state championship a season ago and are on a quest to repeat as the program did in 1984 and 1985.
Carrothers scored 27 points in Tuesday's win over Munster, moving her into fourth on the Region's all-time scoring list and 36th all-time in the state with 2,068 career points. She trails Lighthouse's Daijah Smith, who scored 2,113 points, for third in the area.
This year, Carrothers is averaging 19.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game. She's made 15 3-pointers and has an area-best 90% free throw percentage. Stoddard, meanwhile, is nearly averaging a double-double at 9.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
La Lumiere's JJ Starling, Chisom Okpara, Kebba Njie, Taj Manning and Ryan Mabrey were six of the state's boys basketball nominations. The prep powerhouse in LaPorte recently hosted an elite weekend of basketball at the Civic Auditorium.
Should Washington be selected, he would be the first Region boys player named a McDonald's All-American since Lew Wallace star Branden Dawson in 2011. If either Carrothers or Stoddard are selected, they would become the first girls player from Northwest Indiana since West Side's Dana Evans in 2017.