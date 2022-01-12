Region trio named McDonald's All-American nominees

Carrothers is committed to IUPUI while Stoddard picked Purdue and together they make up one-quarter of nominees from Indiana. The duo led the Bulldogs to the Class 4A state championship a season ago and are on a quest to repeat as the program did in 1984 and 1985.

Carrothers scored 27 points in Tuesday's win over Munster, moving her into fourth on the Region's all-time scoring list and 36th all-time in the state with 2,068 career points. She trails Lighthouse's Daijah Smith, who scored 2,113 points, for third in the area.