The news caught him by surprise, but Bishop Noll boys basketball assistant coach Murray Richards has been promoted to interim head coach.
Former coach John Boyd, who was hired in August, resigned Friday, just hours before the Warriors pulled out a tough road conference win against Griffith.
He didn’t disclose to Richards or Eric Roldan, the school’s athletic director, why he stepped down but asked Richards if he would take over on his behalf.
“I found out (Friday) afternoon, and we had a team meeting about the situation,” Richards said. “The kids were really hurt about it, but I told them, ‘We’re going to push through this,’ and I’m going to do the best I can coaching them through this season.”
Boyd did not return any calls or texts seeking comment.
Prior to Bishop Noll, Boyd already had 20 seasons of coaching experience in the Region, which included 10-year stints at Michigan City and West Side. After being dismissed by the Wolves in March following a 10-14 campaign, he was brought on by the Warriors and spoke highly of his goals to uplift his players on and off of the court.
Although Roldan was shocked to see Boyd, who led West Side to its only boys basketball state championship in 2002, end his tenure after just five games, he is grateful Richards decided to stick with the program.
“The kids know who he is, how he coaches and they all have good relationships and a good rapport with him,” Roldan said. “It was something that just seemed like it would be a seamless transition as long as he was accepting of taking on those duties.”
Moving up from assistant coach to head coach won’t be too difficult for Richards because he does have some head coaching experience. He also coached at West Side and posted a 32-26 record from the 2012-13 season to 2014-15 campaign.
Despite being thrust into the spotlight after Boyd’s abrupt departure, Richards still guided the Warriors to their first Greater South Shore Conference victory of the season with a 61-57 win over Griffith. In that game, Richards believes his players showed a lot of poise and maturity.
“I didn’t know how the kids were going to react, but after we got through with the first quarter, I kind of figured that they were buying into what I was trying to teach them and what I was trying to tell them,” Richards said. “It was all about effort and just playing hard. We were still running our sets, but it came down to effort that night.”
Bishop Noll is now 3-3 on the year and will face conference foe Lake Station at home Saturday evening.
At the end of the season, Roldan plans to reevaluate the boys basketball head coaching position.
“Right now, we’re just going to be focusing on this season,” Roldan said. “Coach Murray knows how grateful we are that he’s taken on these duties, and we’ve had discussions. He knows that once the season is over, we’ll sit down and look back and make a decision on the future at that point.”