Rising star Ashton Williamson 'has something to prove' at 21st Century

“That game was on a Friday and we were all back in the gym on Saturday morning,” Williamson said. “I thought I was just getting started in that game and it was a good lesson to us that we needed to gel together. We know that we’ve put in the work and that this year is going to be way better.”

A year without consistent varsity competition has done little to quell Williamson’s star in the eyes of college recruiting rankings. He’s currently No. 7 in the state of Indiana for the Class of 2023 according to 247sports.com and he’s the No. 24 combo guard in the country. PrepHoops.com has Williamson listed at the No. 97 player in the country in the Class of 2023.

“(College) is in my brain, but I know that I need to keep working every day,” Williamson said.

That work meant getting in the gym with his high school teammates, including Quintin Floyd (21.6 ppg, 15.6 rpg) and Demetrius Moss (17.7 ppg, 9.1 ppg). It started the day after the loss to Washington Township and the work continued throughout the summer.