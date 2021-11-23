Rising star Ashton Williamson 'has something to prove' at 21st Century

GARY — Ashton Williamson is counting down the minutes until Friday night.
After a year filled with starts and stops, the 21st Century junior guard wants nothing more than to get back on the basketball court and do what he loves without any lingering distractions.
“This feels way better than last season,” Williamson said. “I have something to prove this year. It’s time to get started.”
Williamson shined for Calumet as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. He then started his sophomore year with the Warriors before transferring to 21st Century. He was originally denied full eligibility and was left to play in junior varsity games until the decision was ultimately reversed by the state’s Case Review Panel.
Williamson appeared in one game for the Cougars last season, a shocking 57-55 loss to Washington Township in the Class A sectional semifinals. Williamson had 18 points and five steals, but left the court dejected after Tyler Hachey hit a game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded.
“That game was on a Friday and we were all back in the gym on Saturday morning,” Williamson said. “I thought I was just getting started in that game and it was a good lesson to us that we needed to gel together. We know that we’ve put in the work and that this year is going to be way better.”
A year without consistent varsity competition has done little to quell Williamson’s star in the eyes of college recruiting rankings. He’s currently No. 7 in the state of Indiana for the Class of 2023 according to 247sports.com and he’s the No. 24 combo guard in the country. PrepHoops.com has Williamson listed at the No. 97 player in the country in the Class of 2023.
“(College) is in my brain, but I know that I need to keep working every day,” Williamson said.
That work meant getting in the gym with his high school teammates, including Quintin Floyd (21.6 ppg, 15.6 rpg) and Demetrius Moss (17.7 ppg, 9.1 ppg). It started the day after the loss to Washington Township and the work continued throughout the summer.
“We all played against high-level competition this summer and that was important,” Williamson said. “We had to get the reps in together. If you don’t do that, you’re not going to have the energy and the speed of the game that you need together. That’s what I had to learn last year. I thought it was just going to come to me.”
Cougars coach Larry Upshaw is thrilled to have Williamson in the fold for the entire season, not just for what the junior can bring to the table, but for what it means for the rest of the team.
“Quintin and Demetrius played out of position a lot last year,” Upshaw said. “Ashton is a great passer, just a pure point guard, and that’s going to do a lot for everyone. We went through a lot of bumps and bruises together last year and it should be a good teacher for us.”
Williamson and 21st Century open up the season on Friday night against Indianapolis Tindley, a team that made it to Class A semistate last year. It’s one of a handful of games against Indianapolis-based schools this year. The Cougars will also take on schools from Illinois and Michigan and will play in a tournament in Missouri.
“We feel like the success is going to come this year,” Williamson said. “It’s not going to be the same 21st (Century). Everyone put in the work since last year and everyone is going to be better.”