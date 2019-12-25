When the message popped up in his Instagram notifications, Primo Del Valle didn't think it was real. His friends thought someone had made a fake account to mess with him.
But it was real. And it was inspiring.
After breaking both his ankles playing pickup basketball at the Portage YMCA, Del Valle posted a photo of ice packs on his ankles. “A minor setback for a major comeback,” part of the post read. Imagine his surprise when a comment from the blue-checkmarked account belonging to Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic appeared. The second-year center and former lottery pick encouraged Del Valle, saying he couldn't wait for his comeback.
“It really shocked me at first,” Del Valle said. “It really inspired me to just keep pushing. You don't hear that a lot coming from NBA players.”
Del Valle, now a 16-year-old sophomore, is a starter on Portage's JV basketball team. Basketball is his life. Over the summer, his mother, Heather Romo, said Del Valle was at the YMCA every day training and scrimmaging.
Everything changed in one July session. Del Valle, a slender combo guard, ran back in transition and picked up a much larger player. As Del Valle went up for the block, his right foot went between the player's legs. He came down on his left leg and severely rolled his ankle, and the other player landed on Del Valle's right ankle.
Del Valle crawled across the gym and couldn't get up for 20 minutes. Eventually, a custodian brought him a wheelchair and a friend drove him home. When Romo got home and saw Del Valle on the couch elevating ankles that swelled to the size of baseballs, she knew these weren't mere sprains.
Del Valle had broken both his ankles — both on his growth plates, too. As Del Valle couldn't even walk, a return to the game he loved seemed far off.
“It has been rough for him — really rough,” Romo said. “It was really, really hard for someone that his whole life has been nothing but basketball.”
Romo said Del Valle sometimes went outside in his wheelchair to shoot on his hoop, and he couldn't stand being away from the game. She knew she had to do something when one day she walked into the kitchen and found Del Valle sitting in his wheelchair crying with the lights off.
That's when she started reaching out to NBA players. Bamba, Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook and East Chicago native E'Twaun Moore all responded and reached out.
“Keep your head, keep working and stay positive!” Cook wrote in an Instagram direct message to Del Valle. “You'll come back better than ever!! I promise you!!”
That comeback is well underway. Del Valle found renewed energy and returned for the first practice of the season — over a month before JV coach Cory McKim said he expected Del Valle on the court.
The first few weeks weren't smooth. Regaining confidence in his ankles was a hurdle for Del Valle, and it took him a while to find braces he liked. Del Valle couldn't practice in full every day, and diving on the floor came with a fear of how his ankles would respond.
Still, he was there every day. He was working.
“He's a tough kid,” McKim said. “He wants to be there. He didn't want to take days off. I had to finally tell him, 'Hey, you're just shooting today. You're not running.' He's a kid that cares a lot. He's a kid that wants to play, and he has got high expectations for himself and he puts a lot of pressure on himself.”
As Del Valle ramped up his activity level and slowly worked his way into playing condition, he found himself back in the starting lineup for the first JV game of the year. Romo said she missed the game but watched video of it after and teared up.
McKim said Del Valle was the best player on JV in the summer and that he should be back to normal after a hopefully injury-free offseason. Del Valle wants to return to form by next season, earn a varsity spot and eventually play college basketball. Romo said she thinks he can do more than that — that he can help motivate other kids and be a role model.
“I'm extremely proud of him,” Romo said. “He's an extremely positive kid.”