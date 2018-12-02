When West Side boys basketball coach Chris Buggs took over in 2015, the Cougars couldn’t have been in a much worse place.
The Cougars struggled to an uncharacteristic 3-21 season in 2015-16 in Buggs’ first year, as a proud program that under John Boyd won the 2002 Class 4A title and advanced to semi-state in 2005 plummeted down to earth. From when Boyd left for Michigan City in 2009 through Buggs’ second season, 2016-17, West Side posted a 68-98 record.
Now, Buggs has West Side rolling. The Cougars took a big step forward with last season’s 13-10 record, and they’re up to No. 5 in the Times Top 10. Plus, they added a big road win over Boyd's No. 8 Wolves on Friday to move to 3-0. With major underclassman talents like sophomore Quimari Peterson, Paris Roberson and Parion Roberson plus 6-foot-8 freshman Jalen Washington in tow, West Side appears set for the future. Buggs spoke with me after Friday’s win about his program’s evolution.
Q: What has been the difference for you guys this season and last?
A: The biggest difference is, this group of kids, we built our program the right way. We started working with some of these kids since the sixth grade. So even though they’re new to high school, they’re not new to us. They’re not new to our system, and they’re not new to each other. They’ve been together for like four or five years. So I think that chemistry, that belief — the summer is great for us; we travel a lot together, spend a lot of time together — and that chemistry is so awesome. I think that that helps them grow up. They help each other grow up. Even being young in these environments.
Q: Obviously, West Side’s girls program has had consistent success. Where do you think the boys program can go from here?
A: I think that we continue to get better. We’re very humble. Obviously, everybody wants to win the ultimate goal, but for us, it’s one building block at a time. When we first got to the program, we were struggling, and now every year, we just want to continue to get better and do our best. We don’t really try to map out a goal, (like) we want to go down to state, or we want to win a sectional. We just want to get better every single day.”
Q: Parion Roberson played a key role in the Michigan City win and is a part of your young core. What did he show you?
A: I think Parion has some foul trouble. He played well at the right time. I think Paris (Roberson) and Quimari kind of got us through those tough times; they played pretty much the whole game. I just think all of them in total picked their spots to do well in the times we needed it. When they keyed in on one guy, we tried to move the ball to the next guy. We built our team off of ‘strength in numbers.’ Making sure everyone understands no one’s the star. We’re all trying to win a common goal.
Q: Parion Roberson said that victory was a “statement” win. What does that kind of win mean?
A: Those guys, they need motivation a lot of times, so they use certain things to motivate them. But this was another game for us to just get better. We talk about each game of the season being like a little quiz. The ultimate test is at the end of the season — the playoffs. So for us, as coaches, we preach to them every game is important, get better. But (players) use various things to motivate them a little bit more.