MERRILLVILLE — The Andrean boys basketball team received its state championship rings at halftime of the football squad’s Week 2 win over Hanover Central, and the players couldn’t hide their smiles.
Donning custom black shirts that read “RING SEASON” in bright red letters — apparel they had made after leaving Indianapolis victorious — the short ceremony gave the 59ers one final opportunity to be recognized for their historic campaign.
Last season, in its 59th school year, Andrean scored 59 points in the Class 2A state title game to knock off Linton-Stockton and claim the first boys basketball state championship in school history. The 59ers’ point-total at Bankers Life Fieldhouse was a movie-like ending to a remarkable postseason run.
But with the first official practice of the 2019-20 season on Monday, junior Kyle Ross is ready to move on.
“It’s definitely a good thing to be back with my brothers,” said Ross, who tied for a team-high 16 points and added seven rebounds in the state championship. “I think we know we have a big target on our chest this year. But everyone is in here working and taking things serious, so it should be a good year.”
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 16.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore and posted a double-double in six of Andrean’s seven playoff wins. His most notable outing came on the road in the sectional semifinals against Lake Station. Ross exploded for 29 points, 22 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist to help the 59ers come away with a six-point victory.
As he continues to develop, more responsibility will fall on Ross’ shoulders, especially considering the talent and experience that was lost to graduation. Johnny Carrothers, who is now an undergraduate student at Indiana, was Andrean’s undisputed leader last season and averaged 13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and a team-high 3.1 assists per game.
Additionally, the 59ers are also without former starting forward and Kankakee Community College baseball player Matt Lelito, who will go down as one of the most decorated athletes in school history. Along with a state championship in boys basketball, he also won back-to-back state titles with Andrean’s storied baseball program during his prep career.
“This is my fourth year, and those two guys were at every practice we ever had,” 59ers boys basketball coach Brad Stangel said. “It’ll be a little different without Johnny and Matt. They both made a big impact on our program, but I think these (returning) guys are ready to take the next step in their maturation process.”
One player Stangel has in mind is junior Deshon Burnett. Last year, the lanky guard made a name for himself by going toe-to-toe with every team’s best offensive player.
During the postseason, Burnett defended Lake Stations’ all-time leading scorer Dominique Smith (1,438 points), Marquette Catholic’s all-time leading scorer and Furman commit Colin Kenney (1,884 points) and Westview’s Charlie Yoder, who set the Warriors’ single-season scoring record (734 points).
Over the summer, Burnett has continued to focus on defense while also working to become more of a threat on offense.
“First off, I’ve been practicing on my ball-handling,” said Burnett, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter of Andrean’s regional championship win over Westview. “Besides that, I’ve just been getting shots up so that I can knock down multiple shots for my team and we can spread the floor and have more room for everybody else to score the ball, as well.”
The 59ers will open their season Nov. 25 on the road against Class 4A Lake Central. Throughout his tenure, Stangel has always bolstered Andrean’s schedule with regular-season meetings against larger programs and believes it is a great way to help his players prepare for what they all hope can be another memorable season.
“I think it’s vital and so important,” Stangel said. “By the time March rolls around, we’ve seen everything. Four of our first five games are against Duneland schools, and then we play Fort Wayne Snider, who is really, really good. So we’re facing a lot of schools that are big, and we expect Lake Central to be a tough matchup for us to start the year.”