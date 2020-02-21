Schaum’s hot shooting lifts No. 1 Munster to third straight NCC title

MUNSTER — Ben Jones missed all of five of his shot attempts and went scoreless in the first half of Friday night’s matchup between Munster and Andrean.
But with a Northwest Crossroads Conference championship on the line, the 59ers’ junior guard came alive with eight points in the third quarter to help his team claw its way back from an 11-point deficient and tie the game.
Fellow junior guard Nicky Flesher also chipped in with a big third quarter and finished with a game-high 19 points. However, it still wasn’t enough to overcome the hot shooting of Mustangs forward Bryce Schaum.
The junior scored 14 points off the bench to propel Times No. 1 Munster to a 59-53 win and its third consecutive conference title.
“This was one our three goals of the year,” Schaum said. “It felt great to accomplish one of those, especially at home in front of all of the fans.”
Schaum made a game-high four 3-pointers and only missed one of his attempts from behind the arc. He said that the Mustangs’ objectives coming into this season were to win the Highland Holiday Hoopfest Tournament — which they did — clinch a conference crown and go on a deep postseason run.
After going undefeated in the NCC for the third straight year, Schaum thinks Munster is right on track.
“I think this is a great run that we’re going on,” Schaum said. “We’re just hoping that it carries on to the playoffs, and we think it will.”
Junior guard Luka Balac led the Mustangs with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block. Munster coach Mike Hackett said he can always rely on Balac and Josh Davis to have a solid outings. Davis tied Balac for the team high with 17 points. He added two rebounds and two assists, Hackett praised him for being calming influence over the final few minutes of the game.
He also commended Schaum for stopping the 59ers’ momentum with a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the third quarter.
“We weren’t as sharp as we need to be, so I have to credit to Josh and Bryce Schaum off of the bench giving us that big huge spark. He had 14 off the bench, and that’s huge for us. Luka is Luka. He’s going to get us some points, but Bryce and JD really, really stepped up big time for us tonight.”
With the annual IHSAA sectional draw scheduled for March 1, Davis said clinching a conference championship was a great way to gain some momentum as the regular season winds down.
The senior scored six points in the fourth quarter to guide the Mustangs (19-1, 5-0) to their 17th consecutive win. Munster’s only loss of the season was to No. 4 Hammond on Dec. 6.
“We just wanted to come out win (our third straight) conference championship for our group of seniors,” Davis said. “Hopefully, the juniors can come out and make it a four-peat next year.”
Munster was without starting junior forward Jeremiah Lovett, who was sidelined with a knee injury. One of the 59ers’ starting forwards, sophomore Gabe Gillespie, was also out with a sprained right ankle. Both players are expected to return for the postseason.
Despite coming up short, Andrean coach Brad Stangel said he was proud of his team’s resiliency and specifically the effort of forward Darryl Snyder. The junior recorded 10 points and five rebounds to keep the 59ers (10-12, 4-1) within striking distance.
“Darryl is fighting his butt off, and he works his butt off all of the time,” Stangel said. “He has an opportunity now, and he’s taking full advantage of it. … He rolled his ankle, and I looked at him and said, ‘Are you going back in? And he said, ‘You’re darn right I’m going back in.'
"I thought he was wonderful.”