Schaum’s hot shooting lifts No. 1 Munster to third straight NCC title

“I think this is a great run that we’re going on,” Schaum said. “We’re just hoping that it carries on to the playoffs, and we think it will.”

Junior guard Luka Balac led the Mustangs with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block. Munster coach Mike Hackett said he can always rely on Balac and Josh Davis to have a solid outings. Davis tied Balac for the team high with 17 points. He added two rebounds and two assists, Hackett praised him for being calming influence over the final few minutes of the game.

He also commended Schaum for stopping the 59ers’ momentum with a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the third quarter.

“We weren’t as sharp as we need to be, so I have to credit to Josh and Bryce Schaum off of the bench giving us that big huge spark. He had 14 off the bench, and that’s huge for us. Luka is Luka. He’s going to get us some points, but Bryce and JD really, really stepped up big time for us tonight.”

With the annual IHSAA sectional draw scheduled for March 1, Davis said clinching a conference championship was a great way to gain some momentum as the regular season winds down.