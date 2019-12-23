GARY — Entering Monday night, Victory Christian had already played four Region IHSAA teams — with wins each time.
That trend continued with a 63-52 victory over Bowman, and Tyler Schmidt led the way. After signing his National Letter of Intent on Friday to continue his career at Olivet Nazarene — an NAIA school in Illinois — the senior forward helped his squad bounce back from its first loss of the season with a noteworthy win against the Times No. 7 Eagles.
Schmidt finished the evening with a game-high 25 points and shot 10 of 15 from the field and a perfect 3 of 3 at the free-throw line. He scored his team’s first seven points and said that the Lions deserve to be recognized as a top-tier program in the area.
“I just want to prove that we’re up there in the Region with other teams, even though some people sleep on us because we’re a smaller school,” Schmidt said. “I just wanted to come out and prove that we can run with the big schools.”
Victory Christian (15-1) is not a member of the IHSAA, competing instead in the Association of Christian Schools tourney and Indiana Christian Schools tourney, but Schmidt doesn’t think any of that matters once his team steps on the court.
The Lions used a polished motion offense to build a 15-point halftime lead and never looked back. On almost every possession, they passed the ball several times before taking an uncontested shot or getting fouled.
Lincoln Thomae was Victory Christian’s main beneficiary of the team’s fluid offense and drained a game-high five 3-pointers. However, he still showed that he could create his own opportunities if needed. At the end of the second quarter, the 6-foot-2 sophomore guard took Bowman center Raymond Terry, who stands 6-9, off of the dribble and buried a step-back 3-pointer from the right corner just before the halftime buzzer.
“That gave me a little more confidence with my shot,” Thomae said. “They’re a team that probably runs off of momentum with dunks and stuff, so I knew if we kept killing (their momentum) we were going to be fine.”
Thomae, who has already eclipsed 1,000 points in his prep career, tied Schmidt with a game-high 25 points and shot 10 of 21 from the field.
Lions coach Dan Schmidt thanked Eagles coach Tyrone Robinson for allowing his team to come to Gary, because he understood that Bowman (6-5) would be in a tough position no matter the outcome.
“If they win, then people are going to say, ‘Well, they were supposed to,’ Dan Schmidt said. “If they lose, then it’s, ‘Oh, you lost to this little school.’”
Regardless of what the postgame narrative might be, Dan Schmidt made it clear that his players earned the same credit that any other team would get for knocking off of a tough opponent on the road.
Victory Christian held Bowman junior guard Koron Davis, who entered the contest averaging a team-high 24.0 points per game, to 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting.
As Davis struggled to find a rhythm, senior guard Jaquez Williams picked up the slack with a team-high 24 points and tried to spearhead a comeback. He helped cut the lead down to seven points with four minutes left in the game, but it was too late.
Tyler Schmidt and Williams guarded each other for the majority of the second half, and it was evident that both players wouldn’t back down. Dan Schmidt said he appreciated the physicality and grittiness that his leading scorer displayed, and Tyler Schmidt added that he’ll always bet on himself.
“I think that I can run with anyone in the Region to be honest,” Tyler Schmidt said. “This was a good statement game for that.”