Boys Basketball

South Bend Career Academy at Hammond Academy

Valparaiso 67, Chesterton 39

Lake Central 51, Crown Point 42 

Bishop Noll 69, E.C. Central 67 

Gavit 78, Clark 67

Hanover Central 73, Kouts 71

Hebron 66, Boone Grove 51  

Hobart 41, Highland 27

Knox at Wheeler

Lowell 67, Kankakee Valley 57

Marian Catholic at St. Viator

Michigan City 62, Merrillville 57

Westville 62, Morgan Twp. 52 

Hammond 82, Morton 44 

Munster 52, Andrean 33

LaCrosse 65, North Newton 58 

LaPorte 73, Portage 51 

Griffith 84, Roosevelt 59 

SCA at Calumet Christian

Whiting 85, Washington Twp. 83 

Girls Basketball

SCA at Calumet Christian

Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament

