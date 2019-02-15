Boys Basketball
South Bend Career Academy at Hammond Academy
Valparaiso 67, Chesterton 39
Lake Central 51, Crown Point 42
Bishop Noll 69, E.C. Central 67
Gavit 78, Clark 67
Hanover Central 73, Kouts 71
Hebron 66, Boone Grove 51
Hobart 41, Highland 27
Knox at Wheeler
Lowell 67, Kankakee Valley 57
Marian Catholic at St. Viator
Michigan City 62, Merrillville 57
Westville 62, Morgan Twp. 52
Hammond 82, Morton 44
Munster 52, Andrean 33
LaCrosse 65, North Newton 58
LaPorte 73, Portage 51
Griffith 84, Roosevelt 59
SCA at Calumet Christian
Whiting 85, Washington Twp. 83
Girls Basketball
SCA at Calumet Christian
Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament