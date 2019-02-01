Boys Basketball
T.F. South 81, Bremen 50
Valparaiso 64, LaPorte 58
21st Century 79, Westville 62
Tinley Park at Illiana Christian
Calumet Christian at Conference Tournament
Hammond Academy at Conference Tournament
Victory Christian 65, Calumet Christian, 39
Girls Basketball
Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament
Class 4A
Sectional 1
AT LOWELL
Munster 45, Morton 31
Crown Point 77, Lowell 28
E.C. Central 48, Lake Central 25
Sectional 2
AT MERRILLVILLE
Kankakee Valley 63, Valparaiso 57
Michigan City 29, Chesterton 24
Portage 59, Merrillville 41
Sectional 3
AT MISHAWAKA
Mishawaka 51, South Bend Riley 46
South Bend St. Joseph 77, South Bend Adams 18
Penn 88, South Bend Clay 15
Class 3A
Sectional 17
AT GRIFFITH
West Side 69, Lighthouse 49
Griffith 86, Hammond 33
Sectional 18
AT HANOVER CENTRAL
Twin Lakes 47, Calumet 45
Knox 71, Rensselaer Central 51
Class 2A
Sectional 33
AT BOWMAN ACADEMY
River Forest 52, Roosevelt 29
SECTIONAL 34
AT NORTH JUDSON-SAN PIERRE
Hebron 62, Boone Grove 39
Class 1A
Sectional 49
AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC
Marquette Catholic 76, 21st Century 3
Morgan Township 53, Washington Township 32
Sectional 50
AT NORTH WHITE
Tri‐County 54, Caston 47
North White 61, Covenant Christian 24
South Newton 51, West Central 28
Sectional 51
AT OREGON-DAVIS
South Central 43, Triton 15