Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball stock
The Times

Boys Basketball

T.F. South 81, Bremen 50

Valparaiso 64, LaPorte 58

21st Century 79, Westville 62 

Tinley Park at Illiana Christian

Calumet Christian at Conference Tournament

Hammond Academy at Conference Tournament

Victory Christian 65, Calumet Christian, 39

Girls Basketball

Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament

Class 4A

Sectional 1

AT LOWELL

Munster 45, Morton 31 

Crown Point 77, Lowell 28 

E.C. Central 48, Lake Central 25 

Sectional 2

AT MERRILLVILLE

Kankakee Valley 63, Valparaiso 57 

Michigan City 29, Chesterton 24

Portage 59, Merrillville 41 

Sectional 3

AT MISHAWAKA

Mishawaka 51, South Bend Riley 46

South Bend St. Joseph 77, South Bend Adams 18

Penn 88, South Bend Clay 15

Class 3A

Sectional 17

AT GRIFFITH

West Side 69, Lighthouse 49

Griffith 86, Hammond 33

Sectional 18

AT HANOVER CENTRAL

Twin Lakes 47, Calumet 45

Knox 71, Rensselaer Central 51

Class 2A

Sectional 33

AT BOWMAN ACADEMY

River Forest 52, Roosevelt 29

SECTIONAL 34

AT NORTH JUDSON-SAN PIERRE

Hebron 62, Boone Grove 39 

Class 1A

Sectional 49

AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Marquette Catholic 76, 21st Century 3

Morgan Township 53, Washington Township 32

Sectional 50

AT NORTH WHITE

Tri‐County 54, Caston 47

North White 61, Covenant Christian 24

South Newton 51, West Central 28

Sectional 51

AT OREGON-DAVIS

South Central 43, Triton 15 

0
0
2
0
0

Tags