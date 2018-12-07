Try 1 month for 99¢
Boys Basketball

Covenant Christian at Culver Community, --

Lake Central at Warsaw, --

21st Century at Whiting, --

Griffith at Bishop Noll, --

Hammond at West Side, --

Hanover Central 14, River Forest 20, 1Q

Illiana Christian at Clark, --

Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., --

LaCrosse at Hebron, 7:30 p.m.

LaPorte 16, Elkhart Memorial 10, 1Q

Marquette Catholic at Lighthouse, --

Munster 13, E.C. Central 17, 1Q

Roosevelt at Chesterton, --

South Central at Kouts, --

Valparaiso 23, Lowell 16, 1Q

Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, --

Westville at Boone Grove, --

Wheeler 13, Lake Station 12, 1Q

Girls Basketball

Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, --

LaCrosse at Hebron, --

21st Century at Calumet, --

Chesterton 9, Portage 14, 1Q

Clark at Gavit, --

Crown Point 19, Valparaiso 2, 1Q

Hobart 6, Kankakee Valley 21, 1Q

Lowell at Munster, --

Merrillville 9, LaPorte 5, 1Q

Michigan City at Lake Central, --

Morton at Hammond, --

