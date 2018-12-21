Try 1 month for 99¢
The Times

Boys Basketball

Merrillville at McCutcheon, --

21st Century vs. Indiana HomeSchool at Manual, --

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, --

Boone Grove at New Prairie, --

Chesterton at Hanover Central, --

Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., --

Hanover Central at Calumet, --

John Adams at LaPorte, --

Lake Station at River Forest, --

Marion Classic: Valparaiso vs. Marion, --

North Newton 23, Washington Twp. 82, 3Q

Victory Christian at Portage Christian, --

Whiting at Griffith, --

Lafayette Jefferson at Morton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Valparaiso at Penn, --

Chesterton at Hanover Central, --

Lake Central at Kankakee Valley, --

Lighthouse at North Judson, --

Munster at Calumet, --

South Bend Career Academy at Bowman Academy, --

Westville at Merrillville, --

