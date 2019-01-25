Boys Basketball
Marian Catholic vs. Victory Christian NC at Quincy Shootout
Victory Christian at Granger Christian
Bremen at T.F. North
Calumet Christian at Granger
Hebron 28, Whiting 22
Highland at Kankakee Valley
Hillcrest at T.F. South
Washington Twp. 15, Knox 9
Kouts at Boone Grove
Chesterton 16, Lake Central 10
Crown Point 36, LaPorte 11
Lowell at Munster
Merrillville at Valparaiso
Michigan City at Portage
Morgan Twp. 23, Hanover Central 16
Morton at Hobart
Westville at Argos
LaCrosse at South Central
Wheeler at Gavit, postponed
Girls Basketball
Calumet Christian at Granger
Victory Christian at River Forest
LaCrosse at South Central
Chesterton at Andrean
E.C. Central at LaPorte
Hobart at Hammond
Morgan Twp. at Westville
Oregon-Davis at Bowman Academy
South Bend St. Joseph's at Lake Central