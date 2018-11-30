Boys Basketball
Morgan Twp. at West Central, --
Oregon-Davis at South Central, --
21st Century at Bowman Academy, --
Hammond at Munster, --
Hebron at North Newton, --
Kouts at Covenant Christian, --
Lindbloom at Marian Catholic, --
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, --
South Bend Washington at LaPorte, --
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, --
West Side at Michigan City, --
Westville at LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 7:30 p.m.
--
Girls Basketball
Hebron at North Newton, --
Boone Grove 44, Washington Twp. 24, FINAL
Westville at LaCrosse, --
Andrean at Highland, --
Calumet at Bishop Noll, --
Clark at Hammond, --
Gavit at Morton, --
Griffith at Lake Station, --
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, --
Lake Central at Merrillville, --
LaPorte at Valparaiso, --
Lighthouse at Victory Christian, --
Michigan City at Chesterton, --
Munster at Hobart, --
Portage at Crown Point, --
Wheeler at River Forest, --
Hanover Central at Whiting, 7:30 p.m.