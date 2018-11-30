Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball stock
The Times

Boys Basketball

Morgan Twp. at West Central, --

Oregon-Davis at South Central, --

21st Century at Bowman Academy, --

Hammond at Munster, --

Hebron at North Newton, --

Kouts at Covenant Christian, --

Lindbloom at Marian Catholic, --

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, --

South Bend Washington at LaPorte, --

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, --

West Side at Michigan City, --

Westville at LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 7:30 p.m.

--

Girls Basketball

Hebron at North Newton, --

Boone Grove 44, Washington Twp. 24, FINAL

Westville at LaCrosse, --

Andrean at Highland, --

Calumet at Bishop Noll, --

Clark at Hammond, --

Gavit at Morton, --

Griffith at Lake Station, --

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, --

Lake Central at Merrillville, --

LaPorte at Valparaiso, --

Lighthouse at Victory Christian, --

Michigan City at Chesterton, --

Munster at Hobart, --

Portage at Crown Point, --

Wheeler at River Forest, --

Hanover Central at Whiting, 7:30 p.m.

