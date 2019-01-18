Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball stock
The Times

Boys Basketball

Hammond Academy vs. LaLumiere

21st Century vs. E.C. Central

Calumet Christian vs. Grace Kankakee

Covenant Christian vs. South Newton

Crown Point vs. Chesterton

Knox vs. Kankakee Valley

Lake Central vs. Valparaiso

Lake Stvs.ion vs. Highland

LaPorte vs. Michigan City

Merrillville vs. Portage

Morton vs. Clark

Portage Christian vs. Victory Christian

T.F. South vs. Lemont

Mishawaka Marian vs. Marquette Catholic

Marian Catholic vs. Culver Invitational

T.F. North vs. Salem Invitvatonal

Girls Basketball

LaPorte vs. Michigan City

PCC Semifinals: Boone Grove 34, Hebron 44

PCC Semifinals: South Central vs. Kouts

Portage Christian vs. Victory Christian

Lowell vs. Culver Academies

Marquette Catholic vs. South Bend St. Joseph

Gavit vs. Hammond

Griffith vs. River Forest

Hanover Central vs. Lake Station

Highland vs. Munster

Kankakee Valley vs. Andrean

Wheeler vs. Calumet

Whiting vs. Bishop Noll

