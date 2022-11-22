Scouting Duneland Athletic Conference boys basketball teams

Chesterton

The Trojans come off a state championship game appearance a season ago, but they're also without Times Player of the Year Travis Grayson.

Sharpshooter Tyler Parish headlines the group of returners who hope to keep Chesterton atop the DAC again in 2022-23.

Crown Point

Guard AJ Lux returns to the Bulldogs and figures to be one of the best players in the Region. As a junior last year, Lux averaged 17.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Crown Point also brings back starters Keaton Buuck and Connor Cotton.

Lake Central

Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic likes where his team is at heading into 2022-23. LC returns plenty of talent from a team that played in a sectional final a season ago.

All-DAC selection Brandon Escobedo brings back his 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and Milausnic expects Jake Smith's addition to the starting lineup to be an X factor this year.

LaPorte

Slicers coach Jordan Heckard knows 2022-23 will be different without 1,000-point scorer Grant Ott-Large, but his squad returns five players who started for at least a stretch last season. Kyle Kirkham figures to be to the focal point for LaPorte as the senior averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals a game last year.

Merrillville

The Pirates may have gone just 9-15 last season, but they played their best basketball late in the year. Namely, Merrillville pulled off a first-round sectional upset of Valparaiso.

Darrin Weaver and Jeremiah Roberts lead a group of returners that hope to prove performances like that against the Vikings weren't a fluke

Michigan City

Jamie Hodges Jr. is the straw that stirs the drink for the Wolves. Hodges is one of the most prolific scorers in the area, able to explode for 30 on any given night.

On top of that, Allen Briggs returns after starting most of last season. With its No. 1 option still in the mix, Michigan City will look to improve on a fourth-place finish in the DAC.

Portage

Kamari Slaughter opted to transfer to Cathedral this offseason, but head coach Bryon Clouse still expects his young Portage team to compete.

Sophomores Garrett Clark and Michael and Sam Wellman all started at points last season, giving Portage a fair amount of experience to pair with its youth.

Valparaiso

The Vikings will center things around their 6-foot-7 wing Mason Jones this year. With five players from last year's team graduated, Jones will be leaned on to play all five positions.

Around the Ball State commit are Conner McCall, Jack Smiley and Derrick Brooks as returners. Coolman thinks this is one of the deepest teams he's coached, it'll just be a matter of getting everybody up to speed and playing their best basketball after New Year's.