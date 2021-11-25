Scouting Duneland Athletic Conference boys basketball

Lake Central Indians

What you should know: Clayton is a talent and Yekich has ability. The Indians may lack height and will need someone to step up to be the primary scorer with Kyle Ross now playing for Milwaukee.

LaPorte Slicers

What you should know: Heckard comes to the DAC after 10 seasons at Highland. He said the team has already bought in. The Slicers were the bottom of the conference a year ago but return Ott-Large, who was among the best scorers in the Region last season, and seven other players who saw varsity action.