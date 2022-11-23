Scouting Great Lake Athletic Conference boys basketball teams

EC Central

The Cardinals opened last year with seven losses but finished the second regular season under Grayling Gordon with seven wins.

Leading scorers Dominique Murphy and Xavier Bradley are back. Senior Ozzie Cooley is back after missing his junior season. Senior Brian Pullen and sophomore Yamauree Wallace will be big contributors, too.

“We are definitely looking to build on last year’s stretch and we also had a great offseason we are looking to build off of,” assistant coach Alaa Mroueh said.

Hammond Central

The Wolves bring back almost everybody, led by Jordan Woods (17.4 ppg), Kenneth Grant (13.1 ppg) and Matthew King (10.9 ppg). They add Bishop Noll transfer Danny Garza.

Coach Larry Moore Jr. expects his team to play better defense, an issue for him the last couple seasons.

“Jordan sets guys up but everybody’s going to be accountable to run the sets, be efficient,” Moore said. “Last year, they were playing off emotion with quick shots. We’re still going to play fast but it’s going to be way more controlled this year.”

Morton

The Governors will be an underdog in coach Aaron Abram’s second season. They’ll need to replace Ladaion Barnes and Amari Northcutt, who scored 19.4 and 14.4 points per game last season.

The postseason does them no favors, as the GLAC schools are joined by Lake Central, Merrillville and host Munster in Sectional 1.

West Side

What was a promising season was derailed by Jalen Washington’s second knee injury last year. But Israel Hines and Trevion Williamson are back, giving the Cougars a base from which it can build. Some of the other seniors transferred to other schools, though. Freshmen Reginald Hinton and Bryce Cooper will help.

“Last season was a tough season. We were inexperienced and had a few key injuries. This year we will actually be a bit younger, but we are excited about our future,” coach Chris Buggs said.