 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Strack & Van Til
alert urgent
BOYS BASKETBALL

Scouting Great Lake Athletic Conference boys basketball teams

  • 0
Dominique Murphy, EC Central

EC Central's Dominique Murphy shoots from 3-point range against Bishop Noll last season.

 John Luke, file, The Times

EC Central

The Cardinals opened last year with seven losses but finished the second regular season under Grayling Gordon with seven wins.

Leading scorers Dominique Murphy and Xavier Bradley are back. Senior Ozzie Cooley is back after missing his junior season. Senior Brian Pullen and sophomore Yamauree Wallace will be big contributors, too.

“We are definitely looking to build on last year’s stretch and we also had a great offseason we are looking to build off of,” assistant coach Alaa Mroueh said.

Hammond Central

The Wolves bring back almost everybody, led by Jordan Woods (17.4 ppg), Kenneth Grant (13.1 ppg) and Matthew King (10.9 ppg). They add Bishop Noll transfer Danny Garza.

Coach Larry Moore Jr. expects his team to play better defense, an issue for him the last couple seasons.

People are also reading…

“Jordan sets guys up but everybody’s going to be accountable to run the sets, be efficient,” Moore said. “Last year, they were playing off emotion with quick shots. We’re still going to play fast but it’s going to be way more controlled this year.”

Morton

The Governors will be an underdog in coach Aaron Abram’s second season. They’ll need to replace Ladaion Barnes and Amari Northcutt, who scored 19.4 and 14.4 points per game last season.

The postseason does them no favors, as the GLAC schools are joined by Lake Central, Merrillville and host Munster in Sectional 1.

West Side

What was a promising season was derailed by Jalen Washington’s second knee injury last year. But Israel Hines and Trevion Williamson are back, giving the Cougars a base from which it can build. Some of the other seniors transferred to other schools, though. Freshmen Reginald Hinton and Bryce Cooper will help.

“Last season was a tough season. We were inexperienced and had a few key injuries. This year we will actually be a bit younger, but we are excited about our future,” coach Chris Buggs said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Some prep coaches opt to pray, while others punt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts