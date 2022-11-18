Scouting Greater South Shore boys basketball teams

Calumet

Calumet’s class of 2022’s graduation leaves coach Aaron Mercer with huge holes to fill in his second season.

Gone are five of the top six leading scorers from a 2021-22 Warrior team that went 14-10 to give Mercer his first winning season across eight years coaching in The Region highlighted by Eric Martin and his 19.3 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. The Warriors will need new players to step up quickly.

Griffith

Griffith coach Josh Belluomini expects his young team to struggle at times early but said his players are becoming increasingly comfortable in his system now in year three lading the program.

“There’s a lot of youth here, which is exciting,” he said. The Panthers have four sophomores who played varsity minutes as freshmen. Last year’s two leading scorers both graduated.

Senior AJ Ladendorf, junior Cameron Chandler and sophomore Jakhari Mackey are players to watch.

Bishop Noll

Sectional champions in Class 2A a season ago, Bishop Noll moves up to Class 3A needing to replace Ahmad Artis’s 17.7 points per game. Fortunately, third-year coach John Dodson III said he’s got plenty of proven options ready to step up in seven seniors and four juniors.

Look for St. Rita transfer point guard Jaedin Reyna to play a key role. He holds an Illinois offer. Fellow juniors Angel Alvarez and Caleb Parks drew high praise from Dodson as well.

Hanover Central

Second-year Hanover Central coach Brad Stangel looks to improve on a 9-14 debut season in the Wildcats’ last with the Greater South Shore Conference before moving to the Northwest Crossroads Conference next year.

HC lost three of its top four scorers from 2021-22 to graduation.

Illiana Christian

The defending conference champions bring back seven seniors from last year’s 21-win team that lost to Andrean in overtime to open up sectional play. The Vikings want to win conference and then worry about postseason redemption. Seniors Kevin Corcoran, Luke Van Essen and Zeke Van Essen will lead the way.

“I think (last year’s sectional loss) makes them hungrier,” coach Tom Roozeboom said. “We still won the conference last year and look at it as ours to lose.”

Lake Station

Lake Station elevates to class 3A after a 21-win 2021-22 and could run into a Bishop Noll team that ended the Eagles’ season in the Class 2A sectional final a year ago. Seniors Adam Eastland, Armoni Gonzalez and Willie Miller Jr. highlight a loaded returning roster of Eagles seeking revenge.

“A lot of these guys are back and know what it takes to win,” coach Bob Burke said. “This is an experienced, motivated group of guys.”

River Forest

River Forest seniors Zachary McKim and Jason Johnson have provided leadership to an Ingot team desperate for it having just two varsity players back from last season.

“Our kids are more a group this year, so to speak,” coach Cory McKim said. “Last year was tough my first year coming in with limited time with them all but I feel our culture of working hard, playing hard and doing things right is going to take a step forward this year.”

Wheeler

New Wheeler coach Bryon Faulstich said he “could not be more pleased with the level of buy in and work ethic” from his players, some of whom are playing for their fourth head coach in four years. Faulstich joins the Bearcats having coached at Knox and Plymouth previously.

Seniors Austin Goodrich, Jaylen Lewis, Marso Silva and Drake Simatovich are critical in injection Faulstich’s philosophies into the program.

Whiting

What TJ Toth’s Oilers lack in size he says they make up for in athleticism on a team looking to find its footing after going winless last season. Seniors Nolan Toth and Luke Zorich are expected to lead from the top. Sophomore point guard Shawn Donaldson has caught Toth’s eye as well.