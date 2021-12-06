 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouting Illinois boys basketball teams
alert urgent
BOYS BASKETBALL

Scouting Illinois boys basketball teams

Jevon Warren

TF North's Jevon Warren drives to the basket as TF South's South's Xavier Lewis defends during a game in February.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Marian Catholic Spartans

Coach: Mike Taylor, 19th season.

Top returning players: G Jeremiah Jones, G Tre Davis, F Quentin Jones.

What you should know: Jeremiah Jones is a returning all-conference and honorable mention all-state player. He, Tre Davis and Quentin Jones all can score in double figures on any night. The Spartans are No. 8 in the first Associated Press Class 3A state poll and are looking for their seventh regional title in nine seasons (there were no IHSA playoffs in the pandemic-delayed spring campaign).

TF North Meteors

Coach: Tim Bankston, 20th season.

Top returning player: G/F Jevon Warren.

What you should know: Warren, a junior, will be the leader of a young team that has one freshman and four sophomores playing plenty of minutes. Sophomore Naeim Evans, who has been the Meteors' starting quarterback in football the past two seasons, adds athleticism and size at 6-4.

TF South

Coach: Todd Gillespie, second season.

Top returning player: G/F Xavier Lewis.

What you should know: Lewis is the only returning starter from an 8-4 team that graduated 10 seniors. The long and rangy senior has offers from Detroit Mercy and Grambling State and is a good veteran to build around. Opponents who focus too much on Lewis may get burned by the outside shooting of junior Caleb Newman.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts