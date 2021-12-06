Scouting Illinois boys basketball teams

Marian Catholic Spartans

What you should know: Jeremiah Jones is a returning all-conference and honorable mention all-state player. He, Tre Davis and Quentin Jones all can score in double figures on any night. The Spartans are No. 8 in the first Associated Press Class 3A state poll and are looking for their seventh regional title in nine seasons (there were no IHSA playoffs in the pandemic-delayed spring campaign).