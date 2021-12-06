Scouting Illinois boys basketball teams

Marian Catholic Spartans
Coach: Mike Taylor, 19th season.
Top returning players: G Jeremiah Jones, G Tre Davis, F Quentin Jones.
What you should know: Jeremiah Jones is a returning all-conference and honorable mention all-state player. He, Tre Davis and Quentin Jones all can score in double figures on any night. The Spartans are No. 8 in the first Associated Press Class 3A state poll and are looking for their seventh regional title in nine seasons (there were no IHSA playoffs in the pandemic-delayed spring campaign).
TF North Meteors
Coach: Tim Bankston, 20th season.
Top returning player: G/F Jevon Warren.
What you should know: Warren, a junior, will be the leader of a young team that has one freshman and four sophomores playing plenty of minutes. Sophomore Naeim Evans, who has been the Meteors' starting quarterback in football the past two seasons, adds athleticism and size at 6-4.
TF South
Coach: Todd Gillespie, second season.
Top returning player: G/F Xavier Lewis.
What you should know: Lewis is the only returning starter from an 8-4 team that graduated 10 seniors. The long and rangy senior has offers from Detroit Mercy and Grambling State and is a good veteran to build around. Opponents who focus too much on Lewis may get burned by the outside shooting of junior Caleb Newman.