Scouting Northwest Crossroads boys basketball teams

Andrean

At Andrean, one concern will always be waiting for players to return from the gridiron.

The 59ers are young, with zero seniors. Alex and Aiden Austin return to the backcourt. Sophomore Paul Gilvydis, whose father played at Purdue and is now on the Andrean coaching staff, will be a big contributor, as well.

“We’ll take our lumps against a tough schedule but it will help in the long run,” coach Aaron Austin said. “Inexperience and lack of size all around may be challenges early but the culture is great and the kids are improving every day.”

Highland

The Trojans lost four seniors, including leader Nick Steele. Guard Walter Glover, who started every game as a freshman, is back. Junior Nick Johnsen is back after missing most of last season with a knee injury and Kristijan Zekavica, who dropped 17 in the sectional loss to Hammond Central, returns.

Last year’s team was a bit rushed, coach Joseph Fabian said, because it had four starters coming straight from football. This group is basketball-first and hopes an offseason in the weight room pays off.

Hobart

Aaron Butcher takes over the Brickies head coaching duties after last being athletic director at Tippecanoe Valley. He has assistant coaching experience at several colleges and was head girls coach at Northfield for a season.

The team is young but gets a boost by the return of Vonzell Strayhorne, who spent the last two seasons at Steele City Academy.

“The guys have been great so far. Practices have been full of energy and they are hungry to turn the program around,” Butcher said.

Kankakee Valley

The Kougars lost five seniors from a 16-8 team but return a good trio to build from in 6-foot-4 Cam Webster, 6-7 Hayden Dase, and senior point guard Colton Pribyl. Coach Bill Shepherd believes he’s got some nice pieces coming up from the JV squad, as well.

“This could be a really good season again if we just stick to what we are good at and not let ourselves get taken out of our game,” Shepherd said.

Lowell

The last one was as tough as a season can be for the Red Devils, as they finished 0-23. The good news is all but one major contributor is back and healthy. The schedule may allow them to build some momentum, with three of the first four games against 1A or 2A opponents.

Munster

The Mustangs bring back four starters from a sectional and conference champion. Brandon Trilli and David Cundiff are one of the area’s top one-two combinations. Munster is the NCC’s team to beat until it’s challenged.

“There are years where you feel like you don’t have a shot and there are years when you feel like you do have a shot,” coach Mike Hackett said. “I’d be lying to you if I said we weren’t hoping to again win our sectional and have a chance to win that regional.”