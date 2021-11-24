Scouting Northwest Crossroads Conference boys basketball

Hobart Brickies

Coach: Michael Brown, fifth season.

Last season: 6-15 (0-5).

2021 postseason: Lost 51-45 to Portage in opening round of Class 4A sectional.

Top returning players: G Miki Djankovich, G Jayden Hence, F Keith Mullins.

What you should know: Djankovich, Hence and Mullins return as starters for a team that Brown said should be much improved thanks, in part, to greater depth up and down the roster. He’s optimistic his freshmen could make an immediate impact. That group includes Hobart quarterback Noah Ehlrich, who will be at one of the guard spots.

Kankakee Valley Kougars

Coach: Bill Shepherd, 10th season.

Last season: 9-14 (2-3).

2021 postseason: Lost 58-36 to Hanover Central in second round of Class 3A sectional.

Top returning players: C Hayden Dase (4.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.7 apg), F Nick Mikash (14.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 0.7 apg), G Cam Webster (8.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.0 apg)