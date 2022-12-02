Scouting other boys basketball teams

21st Century

The Cougars expect to be one of the area’s best after going 23-5 and advancing to the Class 2A semistate last season.

The big three are back, with Ashton Williamson, DJ Moss and Quintin Floyd each scoring better than 15 points per game last year. Coach Larry Upshaw believes sophomore Lemetrius Williams, who was often injured as a freshman, will make a big impact, too. The team will miss the size of graduated center Eric Price, though.

DeMotte Christian

The former Covenant Christian has a new name and, after years as an independent, a new conference affiliation (Midwest).

The top two scorers from last year’s 6-16 team return in 6-4 forward Jacob Miller (17.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg) and 6-foot guard Luke Terpstra (11 ppg, 2.3 spg). An improved record is a reasonable expectation.

Lighthouse

The Lions graduated a pair of 20 ppg scorers from an 8-13 sectional champion team in Shamar Mays and Davarius Stewart.

But new coach Derek Scott, a former 21st Century and Bowman assistant, expects big seasons from senior guards Bryan Ware and Reginald Holloway. Providing some size are 6-4 junior Ahmad Ford and 6-4 senior Sean Clark.

Marian Catholic

The Spartans expect to contend in the tough East Suburban Catholic Conference and aim to make some noise in the IHSA Class 3A playoffs.

Cal Poly recruit Quentin Jones, a 6-5 guard, leads the way. Other impact players include 6-7 James Bullock and 6-2 guard Donovan Juzang.

Marquette

Four starters return from last season’s 13-11 team, including a pair of seniors who could reach the 1,000-point plateau with good seasons: 6-6 forward Lukas Balling and 6-0 guard Jason Kobe.

Other senior starters back are guard Gary Lewis and guard/forward Connor Bakota. The first sectional title since 2019 is a major goal.

North Newton

The Spartans have had back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins for the first time since 1979. With four starters back from last year’s 10-12 team, expect that streak to continue.

Back are junior Evan Gagnon (13 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and seniors Michael Levy (11.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Andrew Colovos and Connor Scatella.

TF North

The Meteors have struggled since the start of the pandemic but should be much improved and could post ther first winning season since 2018-19.

Senior guard Jevon Warren should be one of the top players in the south suburbs and Longwood transfer Jayden Small is expected to make an immediate impact. North hopes to make up for a lack of size with quickness and athleticism.

TF South

Xavier Lewis, the top player on last season’s 14-14 team, has moved on to Division II University of Mary.

This year’s squad will be led by three talented and experienced guards: Caleb Newman, Romello Ali and Sam Townsend.

Times Correspondent David P. Funk contributed to this story.

PHOTOS: First day of boys basketball practice at 21st Century Uploaded-images 110822-spt-bbh 21st_4 Coach Larry Upshaw watches as players run during practice Nov. 7 at 21st Century. Uploaded-images 110822-spt-bbh 21st_7 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw talks with Ashton Williamson during boys basketball practice Nov. 7 at 21st Century. Uploaded-images 110822-spt-bbh 21st_5 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw checks over basketballs as players drill at the start of boys basketball practice Nov. 7 at 21st Century. Uploaded-images 110822-spt-bbh 21st_2 Players run at the start of boys basketball practice at 21st Century on Monday evening. Uploaded-images 110822-spt-bbh 21st_1 21st Century’s Ashton Williamson, right, works against Quentin Floyd as coach Larry Upshaw watches on Monday evening. Uploaded-images 110822-spt-bbh 21st_6 21st Century’s DJ Moss shoots during drills during practice Nov. 7. Uploaded-images 110822-spt-bbh 21st_3 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw wheels the ball cart to the court as players run during practice on Monday evening. Gallery HTML code