Scouting Porter County Conference boys basketball teams

Boone Grove

Last season, Boone Grove was led by Trey Steinhilber and his 18 points per game, which fueled the best scoring offense in the PCC. This season, Steinhilber is gone and the Wolves offense will have to evolve.

Senior guard Connor Melchi will be the prime contender to pick up the scoring slack after averaging 13 points per game a year ago.

Hebron

With a young team this year — Hebron has only one senior — coach Mike Grennes expects there to be a bit of a learning curve as things get up to speed. But, with Skylar Martin and Landen Hale back in the fold and Trevor Roy back from an ankle injury, he thinks his Hawks could surprise some people late in the year.

Kouts

After finishing second to Morgan Township in the PCC regular season, Kouts upset to Cherokees in the sectional opener thanks to a frenetic comeback in the last couple of minutes. Matt Baker returns after averaging just under 10 points a game last season. Expect Kouts to once again figure into the PCC title race at year’s end.

Tri-Township

Tri-Township struggled offensively last season. The Tigers’ 41.8 points per game in PCC games were second-fewest in the conference. That’ll need to improve this season in order to inch up the standings.

Junior Carter Welkie is the only returner to the Tigers who started all last season. Coach Rick Snodgrass will hope that Carter Burkholder — already a two-year starter who missed most of last season — can help bolster the team in his return.

Morgan Township

Morgan Township plays hounding defense. It’s the Cherokees’ calling card. Last year PCC teams averaged just 33.4 points per game against the Cherokees, far and away the best mark in the conference.

Keagan Holder returns after an All-PCC campaign last year, but this team’s strength is in their depth. They’ll need it to try and avoid a disappointing early end to the season like last year.

South Central

Senior Kolton Bennett should help make the Satellites offense go. For South Central and coach Eric Speer, improving on last season’s 1-6 conference record will be predicated on what should be an improved defensive unit.

Washington Township

Washington Township couldn’t eke out a win in conference play last year. This year, the returns of seniors Nicholas Spears and Shepard Scott should help the Senators improve. Several newcomers also are expected to contribute.

Westville

Westville’s offense was one of the best in the PCC and the Region, averaging 59.2 points per game. With that kind of offense, the Blackhawks can be tough to stop.

With a four-game losing streak and a stretch of three losses in four games representing seven of its nine losses last season, coach Drew Eubank’s squad could make a leap if it can avoid those inconsistent stretches.

