Scouting Porter County Conference boys basketball

Boone Grove Wolves
Coach: Matt McKay, 29th season.
Last season: 18-7 (5-2 PCC).
2021 postseason: Lost 52-50 to Bowman in Class 2A regional semifinals.
Top returning players: G Trey Steinhilber (17.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.6 apg), G Mason Bills (9.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.9 apg), F Drew Murray (7.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg).
What you should know: The Wolves have big aspirations after the program captured its first sectional title in eight years last season. With many of the Porter County Conference's top teams from a year ago losing talent to graduation, the experienced Wolves have the inside track on the conference title.
Hebron Hawks
Coach: Mike Grennes, fifth season.
Last season: 11-12 (2-5).
2021 postseason: Lost 56-49 to LaVille in Class 2A sectional first round.
Top returning players: G Reece Marrs (20.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.0 apg), G Griffin Moore (13.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.9 apg), F Logan Zacarias (8.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.2 spg).
What you should know: Marrs could be the best pure scorer in the conference. The senior can fill up the box score in a variety of ways, including from the perimeter as he knocked down 50 3-pointers last season. He also shot 81 percent from the free-throw line. If defenses lock in on Marrs, Moore and Zacarias can easily hurt the opposition in support.
Kouts Mustangs
Coach: Kevin Duzan, seventh season.
Last season: 29-3 (7-0).
2021 postseason: Lost 64-48 to Barr-Reeve in Class A state championship.
Top returning players: Matt Baker (4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Connor Croft (1.2 ppg).
What you should know: Baker and Croft are the lone rotation players who return to a Kouts team that was one win away from a state championship last year. The Mustangs must replace 91 percent of their scoring as all five starters have graduated. Croft was the only underclassmen to score in last season's Class A state title game.
LaCrosse Tigers
Coach: Rick Snodgrass, first season.
Last season: 4-18 (0-7).
2021 postseason: Lost 61-40 to Argos in Class A sectional first round.
Top returning players: G/F Ben Garwood (16.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.7 bpg), G Kyle Gorski (10.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 3.7 apg), G/F Carter Burkholder (6.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.8 apg).
What you should know: LaCrosse had a wild offseason which saw the Tigers hire Valparaiso assistant David Prokop before he decided to return to his old position. Longtime Portage coach Rick Snodgrass then got the nod. LaCrosse returns the bulk of its production from last season and should take a step forward under Snodgrass' direction.
Morgan Township Cherokees
Coach: Kevin Krieger, second season.
Last season: 10-9 (4-3).
2021 postseason: Lost 85-65 to Kouts in Class A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Greyson Lemmons (7.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.3 apg), Ian Grieger (7.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.5 apg), Keagen Holder (5.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.2 spg).
What you should know: Losing Tate Ivanyo and Ethan Lesko to graduation is a tough blow for the Cherokees, but Krieger has a handful of options waiting to step up. Lemmons knocked down a team-high 29 3-pointers last season and Holder shined in his first varsity action.
South Central Satellites
Coach: Eric Speer, first season.
Last season: 14-9 (4-3).
2021 postseason: Lost 47-42 to Boone Grove in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: G Antonio Guevara (4.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg), G/F Alexander Newburn (0.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg).
What you should know: The Satellites were hit hard by graduation after last season as Guevara and Newburn are the lone rotation players to return to the program. Speer has some intriguing young pieces to work with, including 6-foot-5 freshman Brayden Lautenbach.
Washington Township Senators
Coach: Scott Bowersock, 12th season.
Last season: 16-7 (4-3).
2021 postseason: Lost 67-53 to Kouts in Class A sectional championship.
Top returning players: G Cameron Andrews (3.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg), F Michael Brickner (3.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg), G Nicholas Sears (1.8 ppg, 3.3 norgrpg, 1.3 spg).
What you should know: The Senators are another PCC team that lost the bulk of its production from last season. Tyler Hachey (19.7 ppg) and James Hernandez (18.3 ppg) were all-league players while Steven Hernandez (13.1 ppg) was a key contributor. Andrews leads a group of players eager to make their mark this season.
Westville Blackhawks
Coach: Drew Eubank, fourth season.
Last season: 10-12 (2-5).
2021 postseason: Lost 60-58 to North Judson in Class 2A sectional first round.
Top returning players: G/F Julian Ellis (15.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.9 apg), F Kenny Pepper (9.1 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 2.0 apg)
What you should know: The quest for the first sectional title in program history continues for the Blackhawks this year. Ellis was an All-PCC player last year and he should take a step forward while sophomores Gavin Hannon (6.4 ppg) and Kaden Pepper (6.3 ppg) continue to build on their strong debuts.