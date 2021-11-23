Scouting Porter County Conference boys basketball

Boone Grove Wolves

What you should know: The Wolves have big aspirations after the program captured its first sectional title in eight years last season. With many of the Porter County Conference's top teams from a year ago losing talent to graduation, the experienced Wolves have the inside track on the conference title.

Hebron Hawks

What you should know: Marrs could be the best pure scorer in the conference. The senior can fill up the box score in a variety of ways, including from the perimeter as he knocked down 50 3-pointers last season. He also shot 81 percent from the free-throw line. If defenses lock in on Marrs, Moore and Zacarias can easily hurt the opposition in support.