Chesterton Trojans
Coach: Marc Urban, fourth season at school.
Last season: 19-7 (5-2 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 49-42 to Penn in Class 4A Michigan City Regional semifinals.
Top returning players: Jake Wadding, Sr., F, (17.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds); Travis Grayson, So., G, (6.6 ppg, 2.2 assists per game); Jake Warren, Sr., C, (2.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg).
What you should know
The Trojans return as Duneland Athletic Conference favorites after winning their first sectional since 1987. They'll seek to avoid a letdown.
“I think you learn from when you lose, but then you've really gotta learn from when you win,” Urban said. “The things that got the job done and allowed us to win it, we've gotta do it but do it at an even higher level.”
Wadding, one of the Region's top returners, is up to 198 pounds after starting last season at 180.
Tyler Nelson, the team's second-leading scorer last season, has opted not to play. Grayson will step into a bigger role after impressing as a freshman.
“He has been through it now,” Urban said of Grayson. “A year where my expectations and his expectations are gonna be extremely high. … He's just gonna have to let it come to him.”
Crown Point Bulldogs
Coach: Clint Swan, 14th season at school.
Last season: 14-9 (4-3 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 50-45 to Munster in Class 4A Crown Point Sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Ty Smith, Jr., G, (3.1 ppg, 1.6 apg); Ben Uran, Sr., F/C, (0.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg).
What you should know
Crown Point lost a ton from last season — specifically, all five starters. The Bulldogs are inexperienced, although they do have some size in the post.
Ben Uran returns after an unlucky junior season in which he broke his wrist and never got going. Jake Oostman stepped in for Uran last year, so CP has a pair of big men with some varsity experience.
“I think we're gonna have to play them some together; we've worked on that a little bit in practice,” Swan said. “We'll still be very guard-centric and will probably do more four-out, one-in than anything else.”
Smith and Hobart transfer David Brown should make an impact, but wing production is a question mark. Swan said so many players are in the mix that he doesn't know who will pop.
“We've got some young guys who we're gonna be throwing in and out of there,” Swan said.
Lake Central Indians
Coach: Dave Milausnic, 16th season at school.
Last season: 11-13 (3-4 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 57-44 to Munster in Class 4A Crown Point Sectional first round.
Top returning players: Nick Anderson, Sr., G, (15 ppg); Kyle Blum, Sr., F, (9 ppg); Hunter Zezovski, Sr., G/F, (4.5 ppg).
What you should know
Anderson leads a skilled team that can light it up from 3-point range, but Lake Central will need to defend and show it's more than a bunch of shooters. He's leading the way in that department.
“He's taking it to the hole more, playing a little bit more athletic,” Milausnic said. “Early in his career, he was a little imbalanced on the 3s and the 2s, but now he's a little bit more balanced scorer.”
Mark Mileusnic started at point guard some last year, and Zezovski adds another part-time starter in addition to Anderson and Blum as the main returners. If LC can develop its bench, it could break into the league's top half.
“I hope at the end of the season to have solid depth,” Milausnic said.
LaPorte Slicers
Coach: Kyle Benge, third season at school.
Last season: 12-11 (4-3 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 78-52 to Penn in Class 4A Penn Sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Grant Ott-Large, So., F; Garrott Ott-Large, Sr., G; Carson Crass, Sr., G.
What you should know
LaPorte returns experienced, productive guards and could be toward the top of the league if it can replace Drake Gunn, who scored more than 16 points per game last year.
Grant Ott-Large will help after starting as a freshman. One DAC coach said LaPorte looked great in the summer and features some of the conference's best guard play.
"We're gonna be able to throw him the ball in the post and he can score in our system," Benge said. "He's good enough where he can step out and knock down some shots, and he's a good passer."
Mason Schroeder adds size as a 6-foot-4 forward, and 6-foot-6 Grant Gresham is solid in the post.
In a scheduling quirk, LaPorte doesn't play a Region team until Jan. 7 against Lowell.
"We'll see a lot of teams early on that are more athletic than us and will put us in situations that we need to work on," Benge said. "You get in the conference, you're battle-tested."
Merrillville Pirates
Coach: Bo Patton, first season at school.
Last season: 11-13 (3-4 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 49-31 to Valparaiso in Class 4A Portage Sectional first round.
Top returning players: Keon Thompson, Jr., G, (21.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.4 apg); Dorian Harris, Jr., G/F, (3.2 ppg); Juwan Bandy, Jr., G/F, (4.4 ppg).
What you should know
Thompson is one of the Region's top players and holds multiple D-I offers. Patton said Johnson will be tougher this season after making just 17 shots from 3-point range last year.
“His biggest improvement has been his jump shot,” Patton said. “I think as more teams sag off, he's more confident shooting that jump shot, and I think we'll see a more three-level game from him where he can score inside and out this year.”
Thompson could play point guard in college, but he'll play on the wing for Merrillville thanks to the addition of West Side transfer Jaylen Bandy, the cousin of Juwan Bandy.
Sophomore big men AJ Dixon and Lavonta Ash are just 6-foot-4, but they're athletic. Patton replaces TJ Lux, whom he worked under as an assistant coach prior to a year at Bosco Institute.
“We'll still want to play fast. We'll want to move the basketball,” Patton said.
Michigan City Wolves
Coach: Tom Wells, first season at school.
Last season: 10-14 (2-5 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 36-28 to Chesterton in Class 4A Portage Sectional first round.
Top returners: DezMand Hawkins, Sr., G, (6.7 ppg); Jalen Bullock, So., F, (1.6 ppg); Evan Bush, Jr., F, (3.7 ppg).
What you should know
Under Wells, Michigan City wants to play fast and use its speed and athleticism. There's talent, and the Wolves won't be the only DAC team playing small.
“We have a couple of other kids that play bigger than what they are,” Wells said. “That cupboard is not bare. We just don't have the one 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9 kid that everyone would love to have. There are times when our best lineup could be five guards, and sometimes that's hard to guard.”
Bullock could be the key. He moves with the fluidity of a guard and is up to 6-5 1/2, 220 pounds.
“I don't think that was the body a year ago,” Wells said. "His motor has gotten a lot better, and I think that's a big part of the learning curve.”
Portage Indians
Coach: Rick Snodgrass, 13th season at school.
Last season: 10-15 (0-7 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 62-39 to Chesterton in Class 4A Portage Sectional first round.
Top returners: Miguel Verduzco, Sr., G; Xavier Aponte, Jr., G.
What you should know
All-area wing Maurion Martin departs, and Portage has just two varsity returners who saw significant action last season. The Indians will play a guard-heavy lineup with quickness and shooting, but they lost big post Brandon English and don't have a true center.
“We lost a lot,” Snodgrass said. “We're gonna keep it very simple early on.”
Promising freshmen Kamari Slaughter and Jaelen Hollies will both play, although Hollies is recovering from a broken arm from an offseason ATV accident. While Hollies is just 5-5, Snodgrass said he brings impressive point guard skills for a freshman.
Aponte mostly played as a spot-up shooter last year but started games late. Snodgrass said he'll pick up more responsibility to create offense for himself, although Verduzco offers play-making ability too.
“He's a very smart young man,” Snodgrass said. “He'll be our floor general.”
Valparaiso Vikings
Coach: Barak Coolman, fifth season at school.
Last season: 21-6 (7-0 DAC).
2019 postseason: Lost 35-30 to Chesterton in Class 4A Portage Sectional final.
Top returners: Colton Jones, Jr., G, (5.3 ppg, 1.6 apg ); Cooper Jones, Jr., C, (3.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg); CJ Opperman, Sr., F, (4.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg)
What you should know
Brandon Newman and Nate Aerts graduated and took 39 combined points per game with them, so Valpo has plenty to replace. Colton Jones played a complementary role last season and leads the charge after recovering from a torn ACL suffered in March.
Opperman and Cooper Jones, starters on the Vikings football team, will get a late jump to the season. When it comes to an end, they'll offer physicality in the post.
“Some of it's to be determined on who's gonna start, because we're relatively deep,” Coolman said. “But we're also relatively unproven.”
Point guard looks like a battle between Rafeek El-Naggar and Breece Walls with Colton Jones playing some there, too.
Freshman Mason Jones, Cooper's brother, should provide a boost. The 6-foot-7 forward has the physical traits to succeed immediately but is adjusting to the speed of the game.
“He's long and lanky,” Coolman said. “He runs well, very athletic.”