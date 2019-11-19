Andrean 59ers
Coach: Brad Stangel, fourth season.
Last season: 21-8 (4-1 Northwest Crossroads Conference).
2019 postseason: Won 59-54 over Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state championship.
Top returning players: Kyle Ross, Jr., F (16.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg); Deshon Burnett, Jr., G (5.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Nicky Flesher, Jr., G (9.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
What you should know
Andrean begins its state title defense without former standout guard Johnny Carrothers and fellow starter Matt Lelito, who graduated in the spring. However, the 59ers still return a boatload of talent, headlined by Ross. The 6-foot-7 forward had 10 double-doubles last season, including six in the playoffs. He tied Carrothers with a game-high 16 points in the state championship.
"It was really crazy and a good experience,” Ross said. “But I definitely think we can get back there this year if we just keep working hard and listening to coach.”
Burnett emerged as one of the Region’s best perimeter defenders last year and will continue to make things tough on opposing ball-handlers. As a sophomore, he used his 6-2 frame and long arms to block 19 shots, which was second on the team behind Ross’ 40 blocks.
“It seemed like we just ended. It really does,” Stangel said. “The summer kind of dragged on, but it seems like we just stopped, so we’re really excited to be back. We’re missing at least three guys right now (because of football). But we’re excited for our football guys to keep playing.”
Highland Trojans
Coach: Jordan Heckard, eighth season.
Last season: 4-20 (0-5 NCC).
2019 postseason: Lost 63-43 to EC Central in a Class 4A sectional opener.
Top returning players: Xavier Arce, Sr., G (8.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Camden Scheidt, Jr., F (3.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
What you should know
Highland graduated four of its top five leading scorers and ended last season on a five-game losing streak. Heckard will rely on Arce to help guide his squad, which will be filled with a number of players seeing their first full-time varsity action.
“He had a great summer and put in a ton of time,” Heckard said. “He is our leader. In fact, he’s a point guard, so it’s nice to have a guy like Xavier to kind of offer that calming presence to the rest of the guys. He’s a guy we’re looking at to have a big year. There’s no doubt about it.”
Another player Heckard will lean on for key contributions is Camden Scheidt. He thinks the junior was able to gain some invaluable experience just by hanging around his older brother Tyler Scheidt, who graduated and led the Trojans in scoring last year at 11.5 points per game.
“He handles pressure well, and we’re looking at him to have a big year, as well,” Heckard said. “He’s just a strong kid that can do a little bit of everything. He can guard a quick guard or he can guard a power forward in the post. His versatility will really help us.”
Hobart Brickies
Coach: Michael Brown, third season.
Last season: 6-18 (1-4).
2019 Postseason: Lost 56-53 to Kankakee Valley in a Class 4A sectional opener.
Top returning players: Caleb Banjoff, Sr., G; Tyler Schultz, Sr., G; David Brown, Jr., F.
What you should know
Hobart took its lumps last year by playing several young players, and Brown thinks that the Brickies were able to learn and grow from a tough season. After losing their opening game to Valparaiso and bouncing back with a win over Boone Grove, the team went on a six-game losing streak and was never quite able to recover.
“We started three sophomores and a freshman, so they gained a lot of valuable experience in varsity games and playing against a lot of good teams,” Brown said. “I think that experience is definitely going to help this year. We’re just working hard in the preseason and hopefully look to take that next step this year.”
Schultz only played in a handful of games for Hobart last year and was out for most of the season with mononucleosis. Now that he’s back healthy, Brown hopes he can help the Brickies win a state championship in football before returning to the hardwood.
“Man, I love Tyler,” Brown said. “I’ve known him since he was a little kid. We’re good family friends, and he grew up down the street from me actually, so I’ve known him since he was two days old . . . I’m expecting him to have a big leadership role as a senior.”
Kankakee Valley Kougars
Coach: Bill Shepherd, eighth season.
Last season: 13-12 (1-4 NCC).
2019 postseason: Lost 80-30 to Valparaiso in a Class 4A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: Tyler Martin, Sr., G (5.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Eli Carden, Jr., G (7.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
What you should know
Kankakee Valley has a slew of wing players that hover around 6-3 and 6-4, and Shepherd thinks that bodes well for his team offensively and defensively. The Kougars will be able to play at a faster pace and utilize their bench.
“I think we’re pretty good going seven or eight deep,” Shepherd said. “We’ve just got a lot of people that are really similar. It’s really odd. They’re long, and they all can do a bunch of the same stuff, and they’re all fairly athletic. It’s a good mess of kids.”
This season, Kankakee Valley has moved down from Class 4A to Class 3A. Shepherd said his players are confident they can compete in the postseason because of the class change and are excited to prove themselves against a more level playing field.
“I joked with somebody about that being the best coaching move of the year,” Shepherd said with a laugh. “That move right there gives our kids hope from day one that we have a chance to really do something special toward the end of the season."
Lowell Red Devils
Coach: Joe Delgado, 15th season.
Last season: 12-13 (3-2 NCC).
2019 postseason: Lost 56-33 to Munster in a Class 4A sectional championship.
Top returning player: Christopher Mantis, Jr., G (19.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg).
What you should know
Lowell won’t have any seniors on its roster after losing eight to graduation, and Mantis is the only returning starter. The junior will be asked to do a lot, but Delgado thinks he’s ready for the challenge.
Over the summer, Mantis landed Division I scholarship offers from Incarnate Word and Ball State and participated in the inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy at Illinois.
“With this group, he’s really learned how to do things from the coaching side,” Delgado said. “He’s helping to coach a lot on the court with this group, showing them how we do things, and that’s been a huge help for us.”
Mantis believes his team's togetherness will help the players overcome most of their inexperience. Although they’re young, he said they’ve been playing together and building their chemistry and friendship since their childhood.
“This year, our summer practices have gone pretty well. We’ve had a lot of energy, and we’ve been talking,” said Mantis, who had three 30-point games last season. “The kind of relationship that we have together will show on the court because of what happens off of the court.”
Munster Mustangs
Coach: Mike Hackett, 20th season.
Last season: 22-5 (5-0 NCC).
2019 postseason: Lost 63-52 to Northridge in a Class 4A regional semifinal.
Top returning players: Josh Davis, Sr., G; Luka Balac Jr., G; Jeremiah Lovett, Jr., F.
What you should know
Munster claimed its first sectional championship in four seasons last year but will look a lot different. The Mustangs graduated guards Jevon Morris and Tyler Zabrecky, who proved to be one of the top backcourts in the Region. Those two highlighted a strong senior class that has since moved on, and more responsibility is sure to fall on three-year starter and floor general Josh Davis.
“He’s been through the wars,” Hackett said. “We expect a lot of leadership and a lot of really good play out of Josh.”
This year marks Hackett’s 20th at the helm, and he doesn’t see an end in sight. The 54-year-old has guided Munster to seven sectional championships and two regional crowns during his tenure.
“It seemed like it wasn’t too long ago, I was the new kid on the block in all of the coaching circles,” Hackett said. “Now, I might be the senior statesman as far as years of experience and being at the same school. That is pretty crazy, but it’s fun. I still enjoy it, and most of that is because of the kids I get to coach, the community I coach in and the school I work for.”