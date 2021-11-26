Scouting the 2021-22 Greater South Shore Conference boys basketball teams

Here's a team-by-team look at the Greater South Shore Conference.
Bishop Noll Warriors
Coach: John Dodson, second season.
Last season: 3-17 (2-5 GSSC).
2021 postseason: Lost 76-47 to Marquette in Class 2A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Ahmad Artis (18.9 ppg, 1.5 spg), G Angel Alvarez (14.3 ppg, 2.1 apg), F Danny Garza (5.1 ppg).
What you should know: Only 12 players in the Region had a higher scoring average than Artis last season. The whole starting five is returning, and Artis and Alvarez give the Warriors a puncher’s chance against anybody.
Calumet Warriors
Coach: Aaron Mercer, first season.
Last season: 11-9 (5-1).
2021 postseason: Lost 84-53 to Hammond in Class 3A sectional final.
Top returning players: F Eric Martin (10 ppg, 6.4 rpg), G Scott Flores (5.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg).
What you should know: Mercer comes over from conference rival Whiting to helm the Warriors. The roster has size, speed and athleticism and Mercer wants to take advantage of that with an up-tempo game.
Griffith Panthers
Coach: Josh Belluomini, 2nd season.
Last season: 6-17 (3-4).
2021 postseason: Lost 63-34 to Hammond in Class 3A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: F/C Peyton Thomas (8.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg), G/F AJ Ladendorf (8.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg).
What you should know: Griffith scored 45.2 points per game last season and will need to replace its top two scorers.
Hanover Central Wildcats
Coach: Brad Stangel, first season.
Last season: 17-7 (6-1).
2021 postseason: Lost 56-40 to New Prairie in Class 3A sectional final.
Top returning players: F Nick Holden (7.8 ppg), G Drayk Castner (4.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
What you should know: Stangel comes over from Andrean with a state-championship resume. The Wildcats lost Landen Babusiak to Don Bosco, though. Someone will need to step up.
Illiana Christian Vikings
Coach: Tom Roozeboom, fourth season.
Last season: 17-7.
2021 postseason: Lost 52-47 to Bowman in Class 2A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Luke Van Essen (7 ppg), F Ian Van Beek (6.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg), F Adam Gibson (5 ppg, 3.7 rpg)
What you should know: Regular-season games matter now. It’s the first season in an Indiana conference for the Vikings. Only five players scored more points per game last year than Logan Van Essen, but he’s at Calvin College.
Lake Station Eagles
Coach: Bob Burke, 10th season.
Last season: 11-13 (4-2).
2021 postseason: Lost 73-53 to Illiana Christian in Class 2A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Willie Miller Jr. (17.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.5 spg), F Romeo Guerra (13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg).
What you should know: Miller is one of the area’s best scorers and gives the Eagles a distributor and solid perimeter defender, as well. Lake Station was streaky last year, losing the last six games but winning the five before that. There are no seniors on the roster.
River Forest Ingots
Coach: Cory McKim, first season.
Last season: 7-13 (4-3).
2021 postseason: Lost 89-35 to New Prairie in Class 3A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: F Dennis Hurn (5.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg), G Kyron Matthews (5.3 ppg).
What you should know: The early schedule does River Forest no favors, with trips to Hobart and Highland. McKim will need to build a new foundation. The Ingots lost seven of their last eight a year ago.
Wheeler Bearcats
Coach: Ethan McCammack, first season.
Last season: 1-15 (0-6).
2021 postseason: Lost 79-34 to New Prairie in Class 3A sectional opener.
Top returning players: F Blaise Evensen (6.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg), G River Halsey (5.4 ppg), G Austin Goodrich (4.7 ppg, 2.2 apg).
What you should know: The Bearcats struggled last season, losing eight games by 20 or more points and five by 30 or more. They lose a leading scorer but return most of what was a young roster.
Whiting Oilers
Coach: TJ Toth, first season.
Last season: 4-15 (2-5).
2021 postseason: Lost 85-50 to Marquette in Class 2A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Nolan Toth (6.9 ppg, 5.5 apg), G Luke Zorich (4.3 ppg), G Dominic Harbin (4.2 ppg).
What you should know: TJ Toth takes over an Oilers team that needs to replace the production of Diandre Marshall and Tony Madrueno. That duo averaged 29 points per game last year, more than 60 percent of Whiting’s scoring.