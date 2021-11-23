Scouting the 2021-22 others boys basketball teams

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of the other boys basketball teams in The Times' coverage area.
21st Century Cougars
Coach: Larry Upshaw, second season.
Last season: 7-14
2021 postseason: Lost 57-55 to Washington Township in Class A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: G Quintin Floyd (21.6 ppg, 15.6 rpg, 3.3 spg), G Demetrius Moss (17.7 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.1 apg), G Lamontae Cross (5.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.5 apg).
What you should know: Expectations are high for the Cougars this season as Floyd and Moss endured a lot of growing pains as sophomores, including a heartbreaking sectional loss to Washington Township. Former Calumet transfer Ashton Williamson will be eligible from the jump this season after making his varsity debut in the final game of the 2020-21 season.
Bowman Eagles
Coach: Tyrone Robinson, sixth season.
Last season: 12-13
2021 postseason: Lost 68-52 to Fort Wayne Blackhawk in Class 2A regional title game.
Top returning players: G/F Leon Grimes (5.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
What you should know: The Eagles will have to pick up the pieces without Koron Davis (26.1 ppg) and Judah Tolbert (10.8 ppg) this season. Grimes is the lone varsity veteran on a team that doesn't have any seniors. Rich East transfer Willie Grasper should provide a boost in the frontcourt at 6-foot-4 for a team that will find its footing throughout the year.
Covenant Christian Knights
Coach: Scott Walstra, second season.
Last season: 7-17
2021 postseason: Lost 58-52 to Washington Township in Class A sectional first round.
Top returning players: F Jacob Miller (16.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg), G Peyton Fase (5.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg), F Nick Birkett (4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg), G Royal Novak (1.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.3 apg)
What you should know: Miller is a do-everything player that anchors an experienced lineup. The Knights return four of their five starters from last season and have a talented group of sophomores itching to make an impact.
Marquette Blazers
Coach: Ray Tarnow, second season.
Last season: 16-10
2021 postseason: Lost 70-58 to Bowman in Class 2A sectional title game.
Top returning players: C/F Kaden Manna (14.1 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.2 bpg), G/F Jason Kobe (12.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg), G/F Lukas Balling (10.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.8 apg), G Gary Lewis (10.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.4 apg).
What you should know: The Blazers return a ton of talent, but notably missing from the lineup is Brit Harris. The senior guard took his 17.8 points and 5.9 assists per game to Don Bosco. Manna should have no issue shouldering the extra scoring load while Lewis will continue to be a strong offensive facilitator.
North Newton Spartans
Coach: Sam Zachery, third season.
Last season: 13-10
2021 postseason: Lost 52-35 to Rochester in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Evan Gagnon (8.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg), Michael Levy (4.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Cole Petri (1.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg).
What you should know: Gagnon burst on the scene last year with 191 points during his freshman season. He led the Spartans with 32 3-pointers and he'll be expected to handle even more scoring after three of North Newton's top four scorers graduated. Levy and Petri are the only two returning players with significant varsity experience in the program.