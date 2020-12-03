 Skip to main content
Scouting the Great Lakes Athletic Conference in 2020-21
BOYS BASKETBALL | GLAC PREVIEW

Jalen Washington, West Side

West Side's Jalen Washington throws down a dunk during the season's first practice.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Here's a look at how the Great Lakes Athletic Conference teams stack up for the 2020-21 season.

Clark Pioneers

Coach: Miguel Frausto, secnd season.

Last season: 3-20 (1-4 GLAC).

2020 postseason: Lost 60-32 to Lighthouse CPA in the sectional opener.

Top returning players: None.

What you should know: The entire roster is new to the varsity game, Frausto said. It’s the final season for Clark before the Hammond schools consolidate.

EC Central Cardinals

Coach: Grayling Gordon, first season.

Last season: 12-12 (3-2).

2020 postseason: Lost 52-34 to Lake Central in the sectional opener.

Top returning players: Kaprice Cotton, Sr., G, Derrius Ross, Sr., G, James Morgan, Sr., G.

What you should know: Gordon comes over from Griffith to lead a quick and athletic group. It’ll take time to establish a new system without a full offseason.

Gavit Gladiators

Coach: Bobby Jones, second season.

Last season: 6-18 (1-4).

2020 postseason: Lost 70-56 to Calumet in the sectional opener.

Top returning players: Franklin Carter, Sr., F.

What you should know: Gavit gets one last go around in the Woodmar neighborhood. The Gladiators lost a lot of production to graduation.

Hammond Wildcats

Coach: Larry Moore Jr., ninth season.

Last season: 20-4 (4-1).

2020 postseason: Beat Calumet 70-46 in sectional championship.

Top returning players: Harold Woods, Sr., F (15.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Darrell Reed, Sr., F, (15.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.5 bpg), Reggie Abram, Sr., G, (11 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2 spg).

What you should know: Hammond is long, athletic, skilled and experienced. The Wildcats have chips on their shoulders and want to leave a legacy on Calumet Avenue.

Morton Governors

Coach: Eric Speer, first season.

Last season: 6-18 (1-4).

2020 postseason: Lost 88-46 to Merrillville in the sectional opener.

Top returning players: Miguel Burns, Sr., G, (7.9 ppg), Ladaion Barnes, Jr., G, (10.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg), Jalen Tinoco, Sr., G, (6.6 ppg).

What you should know: Speer is the third coach in Hessville in four seasons. He wants to push the pace on the court and establish a healthy culture away from it.

West Side’s Jalen Washington, Chrishawn Christmas return from ACL injuries, enjoy first day of practice

West Side Cougars

Coach: Chris Buggs, sixth season.

Last season: 12-9 (5-0).

2020 postseason: Lost 60-54 to Lake Central in the sectional opener.

Top returning players: Quimari Peterson, Sr., G (15.1 ppg, 3.3 apg), Mason Nicholson, Sr., C, (10 ppg, 8 rpg, 2 bpg), Jalen Washington, Jr., F, Crishawn Christmas, Sr., F, (8 ppg).

What you should know: The returning conference champs are loaded with Division I talent. All-American candidate Jalen Washington is healthy for the first time. The Cougars are poised for a big year.

