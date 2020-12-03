Scouting the Great Lakes Athletic Conference in 2020-21

Here's a look at how the Great Lakes Athletic Conference teams stack up for the 2020-21 season.

Clark Pioneers

Coach: Miguel Frausto, secnd season.

Last season: 3-20 (1-4 GLAC).

2020 postseason: Lost 60-32 to Lighthouse CPA in the sectional opener.

Top returning players: None.

What you should know: The entire roster is new to the varsity game, Frausto said. It’s the final season for Clark before the Hammond schools consolidate.

EC Central Cardinals

Coach: Grayling Gordon, first season.

Last season: 12-12 (3-2).

2020 postseason: Lost 52-34 to Lake Central in the sectional opener.

Top returning players: Kaprice Cotton, Sr., G, Derrius Ross, Sr., G, James Morgan, Sr., G.