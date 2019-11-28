21st Century Cougars
Coach: Rodney Williams. 11th season.
Last season: 19-7.
2019 postseason: Lost 65-57 to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in a Class A Triton Regional semifinal.
Top returning players: Johnell Davis, Sr., G, (25.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg); Triyontae Lomax, Sr., G, (14.0 ppg, 4.5 apg).
What you should know
The Cougars have won four consecutive sectional titles, and Williams is excited to see if this year's team can make it a step further in the postseason.
Davis will lead the way for 21st Century after officially committing to Florida Atlantic on Nov. 15. Last season, he totaled nine 30-point games and exploded for a career-high 45 points in a two-point loss to Class 4A Fishers.
"Nothing bothers Johnell too much," Williams said." He knew he was going to make a decision soon, and he knew which colleges wanted him. Now that that decision has been made, he has nothing to think about but winning and graduating high school."
As the season approaches, Williams plans to continue playing an up-tempo style and relying on his players' speed and athleticism to guide them to victories.
"Physically, they're stronger, mentally they're stronger and conditioning-wise, they will be stronger," Williams said. "We haven't quite finished conditioning yet. They still have some running to do for me."
Bowman Eagles
Coach: Tyrone Robinson, fourth season.
Last season: 13-12.
2019 postseason: Lost 70-64 to Andrean in the Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship game.
Top returning players: Koron Davis, Jr., G (11.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Jacques Williams, Sr., G (9.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg); Cleveland Neal, Sr., G (6.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg), Raymond Terry, Sr., C (2.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
What you should know
The Eagles return four starters and are aiming to build on a narrow season-ending loss to Andrean. Robinson said his players are extremely motivated coming into this year, especially after watching the 59ers go on to win a state championship.
"They've been talking about it since the day we lost to Andrean," Robinson said. "It was a good game, and I feel like we gave it away. But that was some of our inexperience. Besides Amari Sherrod, he was the only kid we had last year that had ever played in sectionals. It was the other kids' first time because of the (IHSAA's) two-year ban."
Now that Bowman has moved on from its two-year playoff suspension, Robinson said his players aren't looking back.
"We'll go as far as those four (Davis, Williams, Neal and Terry) can take us," Robinson said. "They have a little experience, and now, they have to be leaders."
Covenant Christian Knights
Coach: John Herrema, seventh season.
Last season: 22-5.
2019 postseason: Lost 53-34 to Argos in a Class A Triton Regional semifinal.
Top returning players: Ben Lins, Sr., G, (21.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.5 spg); Cade Walstra, Sr., G, (13.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg); Danny Buitema, Sr., G.
What you should know
The senior core won the first two sectional titles in school history over the past two seasons. Gavin Heerema (21.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 6.9 apg, 2.3 spg) transferred to Kankakee Valley. The Knights have high hopes to improve on last year and will turn to Isaac Alblas, Jonah Ingram, Peyton Fase and Nick Birkett to step up.
Covenant Christian is 45-8 over the last two seasons. This year’s focuses, coach John Herrema said, are playing passionate defense and being motivated offensively.
“We've talked a lot about these two desires as a team,” Herrema said. “We know if we can apply these two characteristics to both sides of the ball then we can find success as the season goes along.
Hammond Academy Hawks
Coach: Justin Orange, first season.
Last season: 2-19 (2-4 South Shore Conference).
2019 postseason: Lost 50-29 to Washington Township in Class A Morgan Township Sectional first-round game.
Top returning players: Evan Manley, Sr., (12.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Robert Jones, Sr., (8.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg).
What you should know
Orange is coaching boys basketball at the high school level for the first time. He was previously an underclass girls coach at EC Central under Eric Kundich. He’s already seeing a shift in culture, preaching a “family atmosphere” and changing the expectations for his program.
Manley is the top returning scorer and is a strong player to build around as a 6-4 wing. Jones and Jaishawn Lanier will factor in at guard. Jamari Brown, a 6-5 forward, and 6-3 Marques Lewis didn’t play last year under then-coach Eric Speer. Orange expects “breakout seasons” from the two forwards.
“We have too much talent here to only have won two games last year,” Orange said. “They hear that from me and my staff consistently.”
Illiana Christian Vikings
Coach: Tom Roozeboom, second season.
Last season: 15-9.
2019 postseason: Not eligible for the IHSAA tourney.
Top returning player: Logan Van Essen, Jr., G, (19.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.8 spg).
What you should know
The Vikings graduated five of their top six scorers from a season ago but return Van Essen. He will be tasked with ushering in a mix of players with varsity experience and newcomers. The group includes Eddie Spoelman, Ryan Williams, Lance Mulderink and David Gomez.
“(Logan’s) shot is a thing of beauty along with his ball handling and body control,” coach Tom Roozeboom said. “As he continues to get stronger and faster physically and mentally, he will continue to frustrate opponents and open things up for his teammates. “
Illiana Christian becomes eligible for the IHSAA postseason in 2022-23 after moving from Lansing, Illinois, to Dyer in 2018. Roozeboom feels his program is developing and wants it to take another step as the Vikings continue to get acclimated to Indiana-based schools.
“Last year we saw a great turnaround with our program in terms of level of competitiveness, buy in, and togetherness. I think a top priority for us this year is to take that to another level,” he said.
Lighthouse Lions
Coach: Nick Moore, second season.
Last season: 8-11
2019 postseason: Lost 70-46 to West Side in a Class 3A Gavit Sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: Devarius Stewart, So., G; Sean Hattaway, So., C; Steve Carr, Sr., F.
What you should know
The Lions were extremely young last season and although they finished the year three games below .500, Moore believes his team gained valuable experience. He looks at Lighthouse's 24-point, season-ending loss to West Side as a building block rather than a disappointment.
"I have about 3-4 freshmen that played on that team that lost in sectionals, and they played heavy minutes for us," Moore said. "It's not so much losing to West Side, I just think being on that platform and playing in sectionals was big for them."
Moore added that consistent strength training has been a point of emphasis throughout the offseason. The Lions were occasionally outmatched last year, because they weren't strong enough to play through their opponents' physicality.
"They're still young men, 15-16, trying to develop into a man's body," Moore said. "We're just trying to speed it up a little bit with the weightlifting and conditioning."
Marquette Blazers
Coach: Fred Mooney, third year.
Last season: 16-9.
2019 postseason: Lost 71-70 to Andrean in a Class 2A North Judson Regional semifinal.
Top returning players: Jake Tarnow, Sr., G (8.9 ppg, 3,7 apg); Vaunte Johnson, Sr., G (1.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg).
What you should know
The Blazers lost five of their top six leading scorers to graduation, headlined by star guard Colin Kenney, who is now at Furman. He averaged 25.8 points per game last season and was arguably the most polished player in the Region.
In his absence, Mooney will turn to Tarnow, who is Marquette's only returning starter.
"He's done a good job of embracing the leadership role," Mooney said. "We're extremely young. We're not going to shy away from our competition, but we know our success is going to be measured by positions, not the wins and losses."
Tarnow ended his junior campaign with with 17 points and five assists in the regional semifinals against the 59ers. He also notched his first 20-point game in a home win over South Bend Career Academy.
"Another guy who has stepped up with Jake Tarnow is senior Vaunte Johnson," Mooney said. "The two of them are doing a pretty good job of leading the team."
North Newton Spartans
Coach: Sam Zachery, first season.
Last season: 2-21 (0-4 Midwest Conference).
2019 postseason: Lost 85-46 to Winamac in a Class 2A Winamac Sectional first-round game.
Top returning players: Braden Merriman, Sr., G; Austin Goddard, Jr., G; Kyler Rainford, Sr., F.
What you should know
Zachery has designs on improving North Newton. Junior guard Griffin Swank will lead the motion offense and have heavy responsibilities of distributing the ball. Forwards Rainford (6-foot-5), Cade Ehlinger (6-4) and Dylan Taylor (6-3) will stretch the floor and set screens.
“We definitely have a lot of potential — we just have to unleash it,” Zachery said. “If our kids commit to being successful this winter and buy in to our new system, we could have the type of season that hasn’t been seen here in 15 years.”
Portage Christian Pacers
Coach: Anthony Mytas, first season.
Last season: 10-12 (2-4 South Shore Conference).
2019 postseason: Lost 61-57 to New Bern (N.C.) in NACA Division 5 tourney.
Top returning players: Noble Dennie, Sr.; Mason Theriault, Sr.; Carson Liechty, Sr.; Jalin Whiteside, Sr.
What you should know
Mytas wanted to bump up the intensity and did so by offering to buy dinner for his team. All they had to do was run the length of the court — down and back — twice in 22 seconds. It’s an attainable goal but has to be worked for. It led to a simple message.
Mytas told them, “One, if we're going to be successful this year, you need to bust your butt like you just did in every practice every day. … In order to get that effort out of you, we're willing to do whatever it takes.”
Despite being a school of 60 students, Mytas believes his team has the potential to compete for a Class A sectional with any Region team. However, it won’t happen as they aren’t an IHSAA member and instead compete in the National Association of Christian Athletes.
Roosevelt Panthers
Coach: James Scott, third season.
Last season: 4-16.
2019 postseason: Lost 90-47 to Bowman in a Class 2A Lake Station Sectional semifinal.
Top returning player: Ahmad Partee, Sr., G.
Partee will shoulder most of the workload for the Panthers, and Scott thinks the senior is ready for the challenge. He is Roosevelt's only returning starter and the team captain.
"He's the main focus of my offense and defense because he's been around. He's a three-year letterman," Scott said. "I told him his task this year is to become the leader that he didn't need to be these last few years because he had older players ahead of him."
Regardless of their youth, Scott is eager to see how his team comes together. Roosevelt will take on a few bigger schools this year, and he hopes playing a tough schedule will help his players take a step in the right direction.
"I'm encouraged by this group," Scott said. "I think we're going to be pretty good. I think some people are going to overlook us, and we're going to upset some people."
Victory Christian Lions
Coach: Dan Schmidt, first season.
Last season: 32-5 (6-0 South Shore Conference).
2019 postseason: Won 60-51 against Kankakee Trinity (Illinois) in NCSAA Division 4B championship.
Top returning players: Tyler Schmidt, Sr., (24.7 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 3 spg); Lincoln Thomae, So., (18.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.2 apg); Flynn Carlson, Jr., (12.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.3 bpg); Luke Savage, Sr., (6.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 7.4 apg, 2.4 spg); Daekon Lee, Jr., (3.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg).
What you should know
Schmidt takes over after spending the previous six seasons as an assistant coach. The aforementioned starting rotation took over the final 25 games last season and finished 23-2. They’re off to an unbeaten start this season and have scored at least 73 points in their first six games.
“We maintain a fast pace — pushing the ball up the court every opportunity we get — and focus on defense,” Schmidt said.
The Lions added seven IHSAA schools to their schedule and will be tested, notably at Bowman on Dec. 23 and at Calumet on Saturday.