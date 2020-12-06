Scouting the others in 2020-21

What you should know: The Vikings are eligible for the IHSAA postseason for the first time in program history and they have a team that could make some noise. Van Essen averaged 23.1 points last season and his two younger brothers, Luke and Zeke, join him on the varsity roster this year.

Lighthouse Lions

What you should know: The Lions will be led by a strong junior class this season and that group is spearheaded by Stewart and Mays, a pair of players who have been on varsity since they were freshmen. Stewart does a little bit of everything for Lighthouse and Mays is a deadly 3-point shooter. Third-year coach Nick Moore is eager to see the pair continue to develop. "When you look at it from our standpoint, we see their potential. They're going to continue to get better."