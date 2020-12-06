Scouting the others in 2020-21

Here's a look at how other teams in the Times' coverage area stack up in 2020-21.
21st Century Cougars
Coach: Larry Upshaw, first season.
Last season: 22-3.
2020 postseason: Defeated Kouts 84-68 in the Class A sectional championship.
Top returning players: Takari Jones, Sr., G (2.5 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.5 apg); Demetrius Moss, So., G (2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg).
What you should know: It's a new era for the Cougars as Larry Upshaw takes over for Rodney Williams and the first-year coach must replace the top eight scorers from last season's 22-3 team. The biggest loss is Johnell Davis, who was Times' Player of the Year and took his 31.4 points per game to Florida Atlantic. A strong sophomore class is itching for its chance to contribute this season.
Bowman Academy Eagles
Coach: Tyrone Robinson, fifth season.
Last season: 15-7.
2020 postseason: Defeated Roosevelt 65-53 in the Class 2A sectional championship.
Top returning players: Koron Davis, Sr., G/F (22.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.7 spg); Judah Tolbert, Sr., F (4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Lamont Wilkerson (3.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg).
What you should know: The Eagles won a sectional championship for the first time in six years last season and were aiming for a deeper postseason run before COVID-19 derailed the playoffs. Davis returns as one of the most electric players in the Region and he'll shoulder even more of a scoring load this season due to the graduation of Jacques Williams and Cleveland Neal.
Covenant Christian Knights
Coach: Scott Walstra, first season.
Last season: 15-9.
2020 postseason: Lost 64-50 to Washington Township in the Class A sectional quarterfinals.
Top returning players: Isaac Alblas, Sr. G (7.8 ppg, 2.5 spg); Jacob Miller, So., F (4.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg).
What you should know: The Knights were hit hard by graduation as they lost their top three scorers, including Ben Lins (22.5 ppg). Alblas is a defensive stopper that will provide leadership while Miller could take a big step forward after spending his freshman year with the varsity squad.
Illiana Christian Vikings
Coach: Tom Roozeboom, third season.
Last season: 11-11.
2020 postseason: Not eligible for IHSAA.
Top returning players: Logan Van Essen, Sr., G (23.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.1 spg); Leighton Foster, Sr., G (7.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg); Wes Beauvais, Sr., G (7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
What you should know: The Vikings are eligible for the IHSAA postseason for the first time in program history and they have a team that could make some noise. Van Essen averaged 23.1 points last season and his two younger brothers, Luke and Zeke, join him on the varsity roster this year.
Lighthouse Lions
Coach: Nick Moore, third season.
Last season: 9-15.
2020 postseason: Lost 63-47 to Hammond in the Class 3A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Devarius Stewart, Jr., G (10.0 ppg, 6.0 apg); Shamar Mays, Jr., G (12.0 ppg, 2.5 apg).
What you should know: The Lions will be led by a strong junior class this season and that group is spearheaded by Stewart and Mays, a pair of players who have been on varsity since they were freshmen. Stewart does a little bit of everything for Lighthouse and Mays is a deadly 3-point shooter. Third-year coach Nick Moore is eager to see the pair continue to develop. "When you look at it from our standpoint, we see their potential. They're going to continue to get better."
Marquette Blazers
Coach: Ray Tarnow, first season.
Last season: 8-15.
2020 postseason: Lost 66-61 to Andrean in the Class 2A sectional quarterfinals.
Top returning players: Brit Harris, Jr., G (14.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg); Gary Lewis, So., G (6.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Jason Kobe, So., G/F (7.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg).
What you should know: The youth movement that started last season continues for the Blazers. While leading scorer Jake Tarnow (17.7 ppg) has graduated, the next four scoring leaders were all freshmen or sophomores last year. Kobe and Lewis got a ton of playing time as freshmen and that should pay off for first-year coach Ray Tarnow this season.
North Newton Spartans
Coach: Sam Zachery, second season.
Last season: 4-18.
2020 postseason: Lost 68-47 to Rensselaer in the Class 2A sectional quarterfinals.
Top returning players: Austin Goddard, Sr., G (10.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg); Dylan Taylor, Sr., G/F (7.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Cade Ehlinger, Sr., F (5.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg).
What you should know: Things weren't as dire in Sam Zachery's first season with the Spartans as the 4-18 record might indicate. North Newton lost six of its games by fewer than five points. Goddard will provide scoring for the Spartans while Ehlinger and Taylor will bring a lot of muscle to the court.
Gallery: 21st Century at Bowman
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Thea Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball
Gallery
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!