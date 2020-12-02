Scouting the Porter County Conference in 2020-21

What you should know: Marrs is fully recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered two years ago and the junior is expected to shoulder much of the scoring load vacated by Jake Friel's graduation. The Hawks have a lot of strong pieces around Marrs, including junior Logan Zacarias. The forward averaged 19 points a game on junior varsity last season and could be an immediate impact player.

Kouts Mustangs

What you should know: The Mustangs have the talent to make a deep run this season. Cole Wireman returns as the Porter County Conference Player of the Year and he's hardly the only talented player on the roster. Cole's brother, Cale, and twins Hunter and Parker Kneifel, bring a lot of experience to the table that has sixth-year coach Kevin Duzan excited for the possibilities. "We'll take our chances every night with those first four seniors. We're excited for this opportunity, but we know that on any given night, we can be sent home."