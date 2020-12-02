Scouting the Porter County Conference in 2020-21

Here's a look at how the Porter County Conference stacks up in 2020-21.
Boone Grove Wolves
Coach: Matt McKay, 28th season.
Last season: 12-11 (4-3).
2020 postseason: Lost 59-41 to LaVille in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Trey Steinhilber, Jr., G (8.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.9 apg); Kyle Casbon, Sr., G (2.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
What you should know: The Wolves were gutted by graduation as they lost six of their top seven scorers from the program's first winning season in four years. Steinhilber is expected to take a step forward this season after leading Boone Grove in assists last year.
Hebron Hawks
Coach: Mike Grennes, fourth season.
Last season: 15-8 (5-2).
2020 postseason: Lost 54-53 to South Central in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Reece Marrs, Jr., G (13.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.4 apg); Griffin Moore, Jr., G/F (4.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Drew Grennes, Sr., G (2.9 ppg).
What you should know: Marrs is fully recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered two years ago and the junior is expected to shoulder much of the scoring load vacated by Jake Friel's graduation. The Hawks have a lot of strong pieces around Marrs, including junior Logan Zacarias. The forward averaged 19 points a game on junior varsity last season and could be an immediate impact player.
Kouts Mustangs
Coach: Kevin Duzan, sixth season.
Last season: 22-3 (6-1).
2020 postseason: Lost 84-68 to 21st Century in Class A sectional championship.
Top returning players: Cole Wireman, Sr., G (25.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.8 spg); Cale Wireman, Sr., G (13.2 ppg, 4.9 apg, 2.8 spg); Hunter Kneifel, Sr., F (12.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg); Parker Kneifel, Sr. F (8.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
What you should know: The Mustangs have the talent to make a deep run this season. Cole Wireman returns as the Porter County Conference Player of the Year and he's hardly the only talented player on the roster. Cole's brother, Cale, and twins Hunter and Parker Kneifel, bring a lot of experience to the table that has sixth-year coach Kevin Duzan excited for the possibilities. "We'll take our chances every night with those first four seniors. We're excited for this opportunity, but we know that on any given night, we can be sent home."
LaCrosse Tigers
Coach: Preston Frame, fourth season.
Last season: 6-16 (0-7)
2020 postseason: Lost 55-26 to Triton in Class A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Ben Garwood, Jr., F (15.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.4 bpg); Kyle Gorski, Jr., G (6.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.6 apg);
What you should know: Fourth-year coach Preston Frame is realistic about a roster that brings back just two players who got extensive varsity time last season. "If you had to handpick two guys to be back, you'd want your leading scorer and your point guard." With no seniors on the roster, Frame views this season as the launching point of a two-year process for the Tigers.
Morgan Township Cherokees
Coach: Kevin Krieger, first season.
Last season: 11-13 (3-4).
2020 postseason: Lost 85-45 to 21st Century in Class A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Tate Ivanyo, Sr., F (18.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.3 spg); Ethan Lesko, Sr., G (11.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg); Greyson Lemmons, Jr., G/F (6.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.5 apg); Nate Lemmons, Jr., G (5.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.5 apg).
What you should know: The Cherokees suffered their first losing season in three years in 2019-20 and that didn't sit well with anyone on the roster. Former Morgan Township girls basketball coach Kevin Krieger takes over the program that has two of the top players in the conference in Ivanyo and Lesko. The Cherokees believe they have the talent to turn things around immediately.
South Central Satellites
Coach: Joe Wagner, fourth season.
Last season: 11-13 (2-5)
2020 postseason: Lost 52-41 to LaVille in Class 2A sectional championship.
Top returning players: Brendan Carr, Sr., C (14.8 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 1.2 bpg); Trent Hudspeth, Sr., G/F (8.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Gavin Scott, Sr., G (5.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.5 apg).
What you should know: Carr is perhaps the best big man in the conference this season after averaging a double-double as a junior. While the Satellites lose their starting point guard in all-conference performer Zack Christy, Scott will have plenty of opportunities to pick up the slack this season.
Washington Township Senators
Coach: Scott Bowersock, 11th season.
Last season: 19-6 (6-1)
2020 postseason: Lost 59-48 to Kouts in Class A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: James Hernandez, Sr., G (14.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Tyler Hachey, Sr., G (8.9 ppg 3.6 rpg, 3.3 apg); Steven Hernandez, Sr., G (7.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.6 apg); Allen Naji, Sr., G/F (6.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg).
What you should know: Talented big man Austin Darnell is playing in college now and that has left a void in the middle of Washington Township's lineup. Longtime coach Scott Bowersock is confident the Senators will be fine. "We look at our personnel every year and we adapt. The biggest change now is we have to go rebound. Austin was huge on the defensive end, but our guys are up to the challenge."
Westville Blackhawks
Coach: Drew Eubank, third season.
Last season: 9-13 (2-5).
2020 postseason: Lost 60-47 to Boone Grove in Class A sectional quarterfinals.
Top returning players: Alec Hannon, Sr., G; Carlin Young, Sr. G.
What you should know: The Blackhawks return just 150 points from their varsity team last year and Young is a bit banged up to start the season. Third-year coach Drew Eubank is going to rely on two freshmen in the starting lineup. "Kaden (Pepper) and Gavin (Hannon) will get thrown into the fire a little bit, but we're confident in them."
