Seasoned leader Jordan Woods, Hammond Central make run at fifth straight sectional title

HAMMOND — Jordan Woods was the lone significant returnee closing off Hammond High School with a historic season, and he’s used that experience to mature as a leader.

Soft-spoken off the court, his game speaks loudly on it. He handles the ball like a seasoned veteran and is a coach on the court, making many forget he’s just a junior.

“He’s a natural leader so when he has the ball, we’re confident with him making the right plays and getting guys to their spots,” Hammond Central coach Larry Moore Jr. said following a win at Morton.

The Wolves are attempting to win the first sectional title in the school's brief history, and the fifth straight for a Moore-led program. The state tournament begins across Indiana Tuesday, with the Wolves opening at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Highland in the Class 4A Lake Central Sectional.

Woods has been the focal point for Hammond Central in a season full of surprises. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game. Woods’ biggest surprise: St. Rita transfer Jelani McGregor.

“Jelani … because I didn’t know he could shoot like that,” Woods said. "We’ve already got three knockdown shooters but with him, we’re able to space and even the floor out.”

It allows Woods to penetrate off a high ball screen and either finish with his quickness and physicality or kick out to shooters, such as McGregor, Vynce Overshown or Kenneth Grant.

McGregor became eligible ahead of the Proviso West Tournament after Christmas. He’s one of the team’s top defenders.

“I bring a lot of shooting to the team,” he said. “I can space the floor but I’m also a point guard. I can handle the ball and give Jordan a break when he needs one. I’m also one of the other leaders on the court so when I see something break down, I bring the team back together.”

He came from a program that features two top sophomore recruits in Illinois commit Morez Johnson and center prospect James Brown. McGregor said St. Rita was “like Hollywood” and it’s more of a day-to-day grind at Hammond Central.

His biggest surprise?

“The biggest surprise was how together we are as a team, like how much of a family it was,” McGregor said. “With me being new and coming over here, I wasn’t sure how they would embrace me and bring me in. As soon as I came in, they took me in and they’ve really embraced me. I feel like a family, I feel like I belong here.”

He credits Woods and Grant for leading an inclusive culture. McGregor also enjoys playing for Moore, who is just as responsible for the atmosphere.

“He’s a very honest coach and he’s tough,” McGregor said. “Some coaches will give you a little leeway, but he doesn’t take any nonsense. If you mess something up, he’ll take you out of the game, correct you and then put you back in. Even in practice, if you make a mistake you have to run. He likes everything being on point and he’s a very honest coach, no matter who it is. He’s a good, tough coach and he doesn’t show any bias toward anyone.”

A season ago the Wildcats went 18-2, losing the first game by one to Lawrence North and bookending it with an overtime loss in a regional final to South Bend St. Joseph, denying them the school's first regional championship since 1967. That historic season is behind this group.

But the same scheduling approach has led the Wolves to a 15-7 mark. They’ve lost to Chesterton and Valparaiso and Chicago Kenwood, and have two overtime losses and a one-possession loss to Don Bosco.

“We’ve been in uncomfortable situations,” Moore said. “I think our fans got kind of spoiled because we were winning so much the last few years, so this team is still learning how to do that. We only have one senior, so they’re learning and next year they’ll all be back so it’ll be different.”

They accomplished their goal of winning the Great Lakes Athletic Conference and strive to make another postseason run.

“We’re going to play hard every night and we’re preparing to defend our sectional championship,” Moore said. “We’ve won four in a row and our mindset doesn’t change just because the name changed and the color changed — we want to win another sectional championship. Period.”

