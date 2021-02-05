Senior locks up her friend, consoles her as Chesterton slides past Valparaiso

CHESTERTON — If Chesterton's Nalani Malackowski intended to guard Valparaiso's Kiana Oelling any closer Friday in the semifinals of Class 4A Sectional 2 at Chesterton, they would've had to share a jersey.
Oelling entered the contest as the Vikings' leading scorer at 15.3 points per game, but Malackowski made a concerted effort to basically act as Oelling's shadow. She followed Oelling on every defensive play, either denying her the ball or forcing her into a tough shot.
The result?
Chesterton gutted out a 36-31 victory to advance to the sectional final, while Oelling was held to eight points on 2-of-11 shooting field, including an 0-for-5 showing from behind the arc.
"I was just doing this for the team," Malackowski said of her defense. "I wanted to beat Valpo as bad as any other Chesterton team did. So I went out there and played (the game) like it was my last because anything can happen and it could have been my last."
When the final buzzer sounded, Oelling bent over and put her hands on her knees. The senior was overcome with emotion as her high school career came to a close, and Malackowski, also a senior, took a moment to console her.
"I grew up playing basketball with Kiana my whole life, and I just wanted to give her credit on a great career," Malackowski said. "I'm so proud of everything she's done not only at Valpo, but on our travel team (NWI Thunder), too.
"I love her. She's my best friend."
Malackowski finished with six points to accompany her stifling defense, while a pair of senior teammates stepped up offensively. Emma Schmidt poured in a game-high 17 points, and Carley Balas added 10 points for the Trojans, who knocked off Valparasio for a second time this season.
Coming into her senior campaign, Schmidt said she worked tirelessly on her jump shot. Her dedication paid off as she drained three 3-pointers and scored seven of the Trojans' 13 points in the fourth quarter.
"I don't think Valpo expected me to be that good of a shooter until I hit my first (3-pointer)," Schmidt said. "They weren't really expecting me to hit those shots, so when I hit my second one, it was pretty big. And then the third one, that's what really pushed us over the edge to get the win."
In a game where points were hard to come by — as evidenced by Chesterton's two-point second quarter and Valparaiso's two-point third quarter — Trojans coach Jack Campbell praised Campbell for finding a way to put the ball through the hoop.
The senior was also a perfect 4 for 4 at the free throw line, with all of them coming in the fourth quarter.
"She made big shots," Campbell said. " ... With such a low scoring game because of the defenses on both teams, each basket is critical."
Valparaiso (16-6) cut Chesterton's lead down to five points with roughly one minute to play, but Kaitlyn Carr came up with a steal and Emma Pape drew a charge for the Trojans (14-8) to close the door on a late comeback attempt by the Vikings.
Junior guard Amelia Benjamin paced Valparaiso with 14 points.
Vikings coach Candy Wilson, who graduated from Chesterton in 1990 and played for Campbell, commended her players for their effort not only against their rival but all season long amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Vikings were one of several Region programs that had to temporarily shut down.
"I can't say how proud I am of this group of kids," Wilson said. "We started out a little shaky, and then they really came together and won their last 10 out of 12 games and left it all out there. We obviously didn't score as much as we would have liked to, but they left everything out there and played with a lot of heart."
Malackowski and Schmidt said they were thrilled for a chance to clinch their program's first sectional title in a decade, and Schmidt is hoping to do so in front of a few more familiar faces since Chesterton is now allowing up to 25% capacity in its gym.
"It means a lot to me that everyone can come watch us play, like my grandma," Schmidt said. "We always do better with more fans. I probably had like 14 people here watching (Friday), and they'll be back for the championship."
Crown Point 82, Hobart 27: The Bulldogs moved one step closer to their third consecutive sectional title with a rout of the Brickies.
Star guard Jessica Carrothers and Purdue commit Lilly Stoddard led the way with 26 points and 15 points, respectively, to set up another meeting with Chesterton.
During the regular season, the Bulldogs (20-1) earned a 79-36 road victory over the Trojans on Jan. 21.
"We're just excited for the opportunity to play for a championship," Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said. "Anytime you can get in a situation and it's one game for a championship, it doesn't get much better than that. We talk all of the time about how there's nothing better than cutting down the nets in Indiana high school basketball. ... Our kids are excited, and I know we'll have our hands full."
Sophomore standout Asia Donald paced the Brickies (8-12) with 16 points.
"We're proud that we were able to go out on our own terms," Hobart coach Tim Feddeler said. "You look at River Forest and Whiting, they didn't even get a chance to play in sectionals (due to COVID-19). Munster wins on Tuesday night and doesn't get to play (Friday), and I told our girls, 'They would kill to trade spots with you, so don't disrespect them by not giving it your all.'
"I think we came out and played as hard as we did all year, but we were just playing a team that's favored to go down state."