Senior locks up her friend, consoles her as Chesterton slides past Valparaiso

Valparaiso (16-6) cut Chesterton's lead down to five points with roughly one minute to play, but Kaitlyn Carr came up with a steal and Emma Pape drew a charge for the Trojans (14-8) to close the door on a late comeback attempt by the Vikings.

Junior guard Amelia Benjamin paced Valparaiso with 14 points.

Vikings coach Candy Wilson, who graduated from Chesterton in 1990 and played for Campbell, commended her players for their effort not only against their rival but all season long amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vikings were one of several Region programs that had to temporarily shut down.

"I can't say how proud I am of this group of kids," Wilson said. "We started out a little shaky, and then they really came together and won their last 10 out of 12 games and left it all out there. We obviously didn't score as much as we would have liked to, but they left everything out there and played with a lot of heart."

Malackowski and Schmidt said they were thrilled for a chance to clinch their program's first sectional title in a decade, and Schmidt is hoping to do so in front of a few more familiar faces since Chesterton is now allowing up to 25% capacity in its gym.