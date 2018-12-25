Paris Hernandez is a wide receiver on the football field, but on the basketball floor he’s definitely the quarterback — and a cornerback.
The senior point guard from Calumet throws himself into the chaos, but he’s in complete control.
“Basically, (basketball) isn’t my main sport, so, honestly, I don’t see myself going to college for this sport,” Hernandez said. “So really feeding everybody else, I’m doing everything that the team doesn’t want to do.”
Calumet coach Dominique Nelson said Hernandez always plays hard.
“I told him, ‘Just give me everything you’ve got,’” he said. “He doesn’t care about points. He wants assists and rebounds. He’s going to be my dirty-work guy, and I can live with who’s going to give me everything.”
Calumet needs guys like Hernandez to go along with junior guard Da’Vion Davis, who averages 18.5 points per game and sophomore guard Jerell Johnson, who scores at an 8.3 clip. Junior Charles Payne and sophomore Cozell McQueen are also contributors.
Davis scored 22 points in Friday’s 59-46 win over Hanover Central, while Hernandez scored two points but filled up the stat sheet with six rebounds, six assists and five steals. And other times he was keeping the ball alive, wreaking havoc on defense making two or three plays on the floor that help lead the team to a win.
“Everybody wants points, but nobody wants to do the stuff that we need to do to get points,” said Hernandez, who’s averaging 4.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 7.2 assists a game and 3.1 steals a contest.
Davis is appreciative of his point guard’s hard work.
“He catches me on the fast break a lot, but everybody has to run,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be me, it can be anyone else.”
Hernandez doesn’t mind not scoring a bunch of points.
“I have no problem with that,” he said. “As long as we’re winning, we’re straight. We’re 4-4 now, and the past three years we’ve started off a little rough. It’s just basically getting a feel for a new team.”
Prior to the Hanover game, Calumet unfurled a banner for its 2018 sectional championship, its first in 18 years. It believes it has a chance to repeat.
“Everybody brings something to the team. It’s not just the starters,” Hernandez said. “It’s not just the starters that have to score, it’s not just Da’Vion that’s got to score. We feel like everybody is here for a reason.”
This past fall Hernandez helped the football team to a 6-3 record, and the gridiron is his future.
“I’m more than likely going to go on a scholarship to play football,” he said. “I’ve got a couple little offers, nothing major, but I’m still trying.”